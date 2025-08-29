Senegal spot-on to claim bronze

Senegal may not have defended their crown, but they did not leave Kampala empty-handed.

Souleymane Diallo’s men edged Sudan 4–2 on penalties after a 1–1 draw at Namboole on Friday night, salvaging bronze and a rousing farewell from Chan 2024.

In a stadium pulsating with tens of thousands of voices — thanks to the LOC’s provision of 28,000 free tickets — the Teranga Lions delivered a performance at once defiant and redemptive.

The scene was electric. Giant flags of Senegal and Sudan unfurled across the Namboole green, flanking a “PAMOJA” banner — Swahili for “together” — carried by volunteers in a nod to East African unity.

Anthems blared through a sound system, lyrics scrolling on LED screens as fans sang with fervour.

The sun, relentless all afternoon, seemed to linger for the spectacle, gilding the pitch where serious business awaited.

Sudan’s fans, bolstered by Ugandan allies, out-roared their Senegalese counterparts, their flags a sea of colour.

It was Friday, no work tomorrow — just football and festivity. Yet on the pitch, the stakes were high.

Coaches Kwesi Appiah and Diallo had promised a fight for bronze, and their teams delivered a contest that simmered with intensity.

Sudan drew first blood. A sixth-minute corner found Mohammed Teya unmarked, his towering header beating Marc Philips Diouf.

The Falcons of Jediane, buoyed by the Kampala roar, pressed their advantage, but Senegal soon found their footing.

Oumar Ba, a dynamo in green, pulled the strings — first teeing up Baye Assane Ciss, whose shot drew a stunning save from Sudan’s Mohamed Saeed, then watching a desperate Sudanese leg block Daouda Ba’s rasping drive.

The Falcons led at the break, but the tide was turning.Senegal roared back after the restart.

On 58 minutes, Issa Kane’s long-range rocket forced Saeed into a sprawling save, but from the resulting corner, Sudan’s defence buckled.

Seyin Mbaye Ndiaye rose highest, his header levelling the score and igniting the Senegalese faithful.

From there, Diallo’s men surged, green shirts pouring forward, forcing Saeed into a string of heroics to keep Sudan afloat.

But Sudan had their moment. With eight minutes left, a slick move carved Senegal open.

Maaz Kandani Koko raced clear, rounded Diouf, and faced an open goal. Hesitation proved fatal — his tame shot allowed two defenders to scramble back and clear off the line.

A collective groan echoed from the Sudanese contingent; the chance was gone.

Penalties loomed, fans rising in song and suspense. Joseph Layousse, Issa Kane, Vieux Cisse and Libasse Gueye scored Senegal's penalties.

Ahmad Yousif and Mohamed Ahmed Saeed netted for Sudan while Musab Makeen and Walieldin Khidir missed theirs as Senegal sealed a 4–2 shootout triumph.

Diallo’s men left Namboole with medals gleaming, pride restored, and fans here and back home appeased.

For Appiah’s Sudan, a brave campaign fell just short, their defiance in East Africa a story to cherish.

As legendary musician Joseph Chameleone lit up Namboole — though the sound quality dipped surprisingly after having been seamless all tournament — attention shifted to Nairobi, where Madagascar and Morocco will battle for Chan 2024’s ultimate prize on Saturday.





Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG (postponed to 2025)





Date: August 2–30, 2025





Third Place Play-off result

Sudan 1-1 Senegal (2-4 pens)

Final

Saturday, August 30, Madagascar vs Morocco, Kasarani, 6pm - Nairobi