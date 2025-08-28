Senegal turn to bronze mission after title defence slips away

For Senegal the mission was clear: defend the crown. Chan 2024 was supposed to end with another gold.

Instead, they find themselves preparing for Friday’s third place play-off against Sudan at Namboole.

Coach Souleymane Diallo was frank about the shift in expectations at Thursday’s press conference in Kampala.

“In life you should always have a target… We had a clear goal of defending our title and that is what we set out to do. But in life, it doesn’t always come out the way you want it,” he said.

That disappointment, however, has not drained the Lions of motivation. “Even after losing the title, my boys are motivated to take a bronze medal as well and tomorrow we shall represent our country with pride and put smiles back on the fans,” Diallo added.

Expectations and reality

Malick Sembene, one of Senegal’s trusted lieutenants, echoed his coach’s determination.

“Senegalese were expecting us to defend the title but now we have to win the bronze medal and take it back home,” he said.

“Yes, we have already played Sudan (goalless in the group). Excellent team and we know what to expect. We want to win this time and take the bronze home.”

No sulking

The player admitted that falling short of the final still stung but insisted there was no room for sulking.

“As players we remain focused and we are determined to win. It remains an important game.

“We wanted the final but have to accept what it is and take on the challenge with all the seriousness it deserves so that we at least finish on the podium.”

For a side that has grown accustomed to standing on the top step, bronze may feel like a consolation.

But as Senegal prepare to meet Sudan again, Diallo and his squad know a last act of defiance could yet salvage pride from a campaign that promised so much.