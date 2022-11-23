Senkatuka sinks Express to make case for Chan inclusion

It is the time of the year when coaches of countries expected to take part in next year's Chan tournament start thinking about the their respective squad composition for the tournament that starts in mid-January.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic also falls into that category and could have had a couple of players in mind as he watched the league clash between Express and Bright Stars at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku on Tuesday.

Few will have impressed more than striker Nelson Senkatuka who scored a double to help Bright Stars defeat Express 2-0.

The goals took Senkatuka's tally to four goals this season that is one goal behind leading scorers Yunus Sentamu of Vipers and Allan Kayiwa of Express.

More importantly for Bright Stars the goals helped secure only their second win of the season to move them to seventh on the 15-team log with 11 points after nine games.

It was meanwhile a missed opportunity for Express who would have gone level on 17 points with leaders Wakiso Giants.

And they were the architects of their downfall with midfielder Daniel Shabene sent off on six minutes for planting his studs onto the leg of Bright Stars midfielder Cleophus Fiat.

Senkatuka then pounced on a miscontrol by Express captain Isa Lumu to round goalkeeper Denis Otim and give his side a 10th minute lead.

He stretched that advantage after 36 minutes when he pounced on a loose ball after a blocked shotnfell into his path.

Express improved in the second half but still failed to trouble the scoresheet with Kayiwa also striking the bar from a penalty to sum up their dismal day.



StarTImes Uganda Premier League