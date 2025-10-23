Sentamu shoulders Vipers’ scoring burden in Kitwe must-win

As Vipers arrived in Zambia for a do-or-die return leg against Power Dynamos in the Caf Champions League second preliminary round, most hopes will be hinged on veteran forward Yunus Sentamu.

The prolific striker has long been the Venoms’ go-to source for goals in critical moments, and he underlined that again with a poacher’s finish in the 2-1 first-leg defeat at St. Mary’s Stadium on Sunday.



Having already netted against African Stars of Namibia in the previous round, Sentamu remains Vipers' most reliable forward in high-stakes contests.

But with the club now trailing 2-1 on aggregate and needing at least a 2-0 victory in Kitwe on Friday to progress, the weight of expectation will be heavier than ever on the seasoned striker’s shoulders.

Tactical shift



Despite his key contributions, Sentamu continues to battle the tag of being a 'lazy striker' - a label that perhaps underrates his knack for turning up when it matters most.

However, with new forwards Mark Yallah and Kane Hney brought in to bolster the frontline, this clash in Kitwe could be his moment of reassertion as Vipers’ undisputed goal outlet.



Vipers coach Ivan Jacky Minnaert must now carefully assemble his attacking puzzle. To reignite the club’s striking efficiency, he will need to rekindle the chemistry between Sentamu and Allan Okello - a once potent duo that has yet to ignite this season.

Pushing Okello higher up the pitch, closer to Sentamu, could give Vipers the cutting edge they lacked in the first leg.



Nigerian winger Odili Chukwuma and club captain Milton Karisa present Minnaert with a tactical dilemma on the flanks. Starting either one will define the team’s attacking identity, while the introduction of debutant Usama Arafat - whose cameo showed promise - could stretch the Dynamos’ defence and create more space for the front two.



In midfield, Minnaert will be tempted to re-integrate creative lynchpin Enoch Ssebagala, reuniting him with Karim Watambala and Taddeo Lwanga in a more balanced and progressive setup.



Power Dynamos coach Oswald Mukuka Mutupa, who masterminded the crucial away win, acknowledged Vipers' potential danger if they tweak their approach.