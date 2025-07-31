Sentamu: The comeback!

Yunus Sentamu, the Vipers SC forward, is back at the African Nations Championship (Chan) after an 11-year absence, poised to lead Uganda Cranes in their seventh consecutive appearance.

Co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from August 2-30, Chan 2024 — which was postponed to this year — offers Sentamu a shot at rewriting history on home soil at Mandela National Stadium, where he aims to push Uganda beyond the group stage for the first time.

In 2014, Sentamu’s Chan debut in South Africa was a career-defining moment.

A last-minute replacement for Patrick Edema, he earned a surprise start against Burkina Faso under coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic.

“I was trembling from the hotel to the pitch,” Sentamu recalled in an interview with Fufa.

Encouraged by the late coach Fred Kajoba, he scored twice in a 2-1 victory, finishing as joint top scorer with three goals alongside South Africa’s Bernard Parker.

That performance propelled him to DR Congo’s AS Vita Club, where he reached the Caf Champions League final.

Now 30 with 30 caps and five international goals, Sentamu is odds on to lead Uganda’s forward line, with the likes of Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Emmanuel Anyama and Jude Ssemugabi providing credible backup.

Drawn in a tough Group C with Algeria, South Africa, Niger, and Guinea, Uganda’s campaign kicks off against Algeria on August 4 at Namboole.

“Football is about preparation and belief,” Sentamu said. “I’ve faced these styles at club level. We must use the home crowd’s energy.”

Yet Sentamu also knows the fans can be a double-edged sword: “They demand more, but they give you energy.”

Love-hate relationship

Sentamu’s relationship with Fufa and the Cranes has been rocky. In 2022, he missed Chan in Algeria, with Micho citing personal reasons for his refusal to join.

Reports also highlighted a dispute over image rights, as Sentamu declined a Fufa promotional request for a telecommunications company without compensation.

He channeled his focus into Vipers’ domestic success. His inclusion in the 41-man provisional squad in June 2025, under co-coaches Morley Byekwaso and Vipers’ Fred Muhumuza, marked a surprise return.

Born to Kabuwo Ramlah and Kayanja Abdul in Kasese, Sentamu overcame parental resistance to football, with education prioritised.

His friend Kibaya’s persistence led him to Mengo Noor Primary School. A tournament in Egypt, where he dazzled in white boots gifted by his uncle, caught the eye of the late Peter Ssebulime, who supported his education and football at St. Julian Gayaza and St. Mary’s Kitende.

Sentamu’s goal is unambiguous: eclipse his 2014 heroics and propel Uganda forward. “We’ve always had talent but never progressed. This time, we must,” he declared. “This is our time to make history.”

Fact file

Name: Yunus Junior Sentamu

Date of birth: August 13, 1994

Place of birth: Kasese,

Current club: Vipers SC

Former clubs: AS Vita (DR Congo), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Ilves (Finland), Tirana (Albania)

Nationality: Uganda

Appearances: 30 caps

Goals: Five