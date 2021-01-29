Sentamu to offer Vipers more options upfront

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

The Uganda Premier League thirst amongst the various stakeholders is just about to be quenched.

Defending league champions Vipers, that signed off the first phase in dismal eighth, get a chance at redemption against minnows MYDA in the rescheduled contest on February 6.

Vipers coach Fred Kajoba returns with a reloaded arsenal, unleashing tried and tested striker Yunus Sentamu recruited as a free agent. Along with recuperated centre-back Livingstone Mulondo, the duo will give Kajoba the confidence to take on the next task - a daunting trip to Wankulukuku to face rejuvenated Express.

“l know Sentamu’s personality very well and l know he will add a lot of He will contend with Muhammad Shaban, Dan Sserunkuma, Ceaser Manzoki and Milton Karisa for starting berths.

“My desire to win is still the same and l look forward to the opportunity to help the team achieve,” Sentamu, formerly at AS Vita, CS Sfaxien, FC IIves and KF Tirana, revealed.

Sentamu at a glance

Weight: 75kgs

Height: 1.78m

Former Clubs:

2014 – January 2015:

AS Vita (Congo)

2015 – July 2015:

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

January – December 2016:

llves (Finland)

2017 – 2019:- KF Tirana (Albania)

Jersey No: 12

