Sergio speaks a good game, real work next

From a fashion sense, submission in his maiden official interview with his new club, to delivery in his first media appearance, Sérgio Daniel Moniz Traguil just about ticked every box.

He touched down at Entebbe Airport last week, swaggering through the arrivals in khaki shorts, a black Nike T-shirt with colour-matching cap, shades and shoes, before being driven to Kampala by his new team - KCCA.

And when he had the mic in front of him - both in his club interview and before the press at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala, the latter happening last Friday; the Portuguese said all the right things KCCA fans wanted to hear.

Winning beautifully

“You can expect from Sergio hard work, commitment, passion for beautiful football, and the most important thing - finding ways to achieve what everybody wants here,” assured Sergio.

Now clad in a dark blue coat over a white shirt, and the club black cap, Sergio, who had KCCA communications head Moses Magero and the board chairman Martin Ssekajja nodding to his every word at his unveiling, continued.

“And that’s (what everybody at KCCA wants) the league title, it’s the cup and the group stage of the Caf Confederation cup.

“I believe in putting in the work and when the club has the same vision as me, I give it my all - all of my passion for football. That’s the Sergio you can expect.”

Full support

The 42-year-old Portuguese, however, warned that he and his technical team would struggle to achieve his plans for the club if not backed 100 percent by his new employers and fans.

“The whole structure should be with us 100 percent, trust in the process,” said Sergio.

“The project will not be easy to implement because of its advanced methodology but I’m almost sure that we can get something good, something everybody will buy a match ticket to come and enjoy.”

Youth football

Another point Sergio highlighted that will excite KCCA fans is his fondness with youth football.

“Youth teams are the future,” he said, “one of the reasons I brought Luis (Manuel Correira Guerreiro, his assistant and strength and conditioning coach) is this.

“Luis is the coordinator of the youth with experience of youth in international football teams.

“We want the same philosophy from the youth teams all the way to the senior team.

“We are preparing them in a way that a player from the youth team is ready to get into the senior team and is not overwhelmed.

“Of course it will be a mix of international footballers, national and youth.

Asked how much he knew about KCCA, Sergio alluded to following the Ugandan league like he does all African ones, but KCCA fans will be happy to know that he is putting in the work in his first few days already.

“Of course we lost the league on goal difference last season, that is not good. I have studied several videos of the team. Even today, I didn’t sleep until 4am studying the team and what I can improve.

“I think I know enough to have a good starting point. What fans can expect is a winning mentality, fighting for the badge and never giving up no matter the situation or opponents.”

On the upcoming preliminary Caf Confederation Cup game, which comes before the 2023/24 league season starts, Sergio emphasised the need to prepare well, including having local and international friendlies.

Non-interference

He also warned that he would walk away if there was any interference in technical matters, a point board chairman, Ssekajja, swiftly addressed.

“I think you all know KCCA does not interfere with coaches' work. We will give Mr. Sergio space to operate and run the technical aspects of our club,” assured Ssekajja, “we also appeal to fans to be patient and trust the process.”

Sergio started his coaching career at Benfica, where he was in charge of the club’s youth teams before joining Kaduna United in Nigeria.

He has previously coached at Hearts of Oak (Ghana), Singida Big Stars (Tanzania), CD Lunda Sul (Angola), Vilankulos (Mozambique), Mirbat SC (Oman), Kabuscorp SC (Angola), Santa Rita CFC (Angola) and recently Township Rollers FC (Botswana).

FACT FILE

Name: Sergio Daniel Moniz Traguil

Place of Birth: Portugal

Qualification: Uefa A Licence

Age: 42