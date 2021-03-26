Seven miss Cranes training ahead of Malawi game

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Seven players did not take part in the Cranes Friday morning main session as the team prepares for Monday's final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Forwards Patrick Kaddu, Fahad Bayo, Abdu Lumala as well as Murushid Jjuuko, Allan Kyambadde were all on the sidelines as the team trained at the Philip Omondi Stadium on Friday.

Defenders Timothy Awany and Elvis Bwomono were not at the stadium altogether with the latter having travelled back to England immediately after Cranes' Wednesday goalless draw with Burkina Faso.

Awany has been injured and missed games for his Israel club side Ashdod before the international break.

Reports also indicate Ashdod are not keen on Awany and Bayo to travel to Malawi with the country considered to be in a high risk Covid region and would require players to go to be quarantined for several days upon their return.

The situation could cause strain to the Cranes squad particularly the forward line after Kaddu who Bayo replaced during Wednesday's game having gone off with a suspected muscle strain.

Advertisement

Abdu Lumala and Patrick Kaddu stretching on the sidelines. They did not take part in the group session

Kyambadde is meanwhile suffering with a groin problem while Lumala was also taken off taken off at half time on his competitive return after a long term knee problem.

The absences could give game time to Vipers striker Yunus Sentamu who has scored six goals in 10 league games since returning to football action.

Daniel Isiagi is the other option with the much traveled forward currently at South African second division side Jomo Cosmos where he has made five appearances in the league.

The Cranes who are expected to fly out on Sunday need at least a draw against Malawi on Monday to qualify for a third straight Afcon appearance.



