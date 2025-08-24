Shades of Arsenal legend as Gyokeres announces himself to Gunners faithful

Striker Viktor Gyokeres announced himself to Arsenal’s fans with two goals in a 5-0 Premier League win over Leeds in his first home league game, with his opener reminding many of them of their previous hero in the number 14 shirt he now wears, Thierry Henry.

After a stuttering start, the 27-year-old brought the crowd to their feet in the 48th minute, cutting in from the left like Henry in his prime before sending a low shot in at the near post and wheeling away to celebrate.

But while his French predecessor was all flair and elegance, the muscular Swede banked on his physicality and surging power, giving the fans a taste of what is to come following his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in the summer.

"I'm comfortable when the ball is coming in behind, especially on the left, and then cutting inside, and I know I'll take the chance when I have it like that. It was nice goal to start off with," the modest Swede told Sky Sports.

He added a penalty in second-half stoppage time to make it two goals in two Premier League games for the Gunners, who will be looking to him to keep that striker rate up as they seek to finally win the league after three consecutive second-placed finishes in the league.

"Viktor is so powerful and determined in his actions, and you see that when he has the space he can attack people," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

With barely any pre-season with his new club, Gyokeres had looked a little anxious and out of sync in his first two games, but once the first goal went in he settled down and looked much more in sync with his new team-mates.

"It was important for me to get 90 minutes and get the rhythm and to get to know the team even more during this game," he said. "I felt more comfortable in how we're playing, and I think you can see that as well."

So too can the rest of the league, who will be paying close attention to Arsenal's new danger man as the season wears on.