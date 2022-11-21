Sharks in Purple patch, Vipers, Villa put in shift

The winners were straightforward from the weekend's StarTimes Uganda Premier League action.

On paper, KCCA versus URA at the MTN Omondi Stadium on Saturday was the weekend's headline match.

But a less inspiring 1-1 draw, Julius Poloto's 69th minute equaliser after former KCCA striker Derrick Nsibambi had come off the bench to put URA ahead, was all they could show.

Gains belonged somewhere in Wakiso, Kitende and Arua.

Smooth Giants

Some well coordinated football continued at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium with Wakiso Giants star man Ibrahim Kasule on song again.

The stylish midfielder was dominant, beautifully opening Gaddafi's defence for Rahmat Senfuka's goal in Wakiso Giants 2-0 victory on Friday.

Kasule had his colleagues pour forward, then suddenly turned, twisting a Gaddafi player and releasing Moses Aliro, whose rebounded shot was turned in by Senfuka on 76 minutes.

Shariph Kimbowa had earlier put the hosts ahead with a 43rd minute penalty.

Wakiso Giants, whose only defeat in eight matches remains a 3-2 loss away to KCCA on the opening day, opened a three-point lead at the top on 17 with Friday's victory.

Coach John Luyinda boys' movement on and off the ball is at times a joy to watch, with Titus Ssematimba, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Kasule and Lawrence Bukenya always in the plot.

Unstoppable Sentamu

Two places below them in third are champions Vipers SC.

The Venoms' steady climb has seen them win three in a row, including Friday's 4-0 thrashing of UPDF at St Mary's Kitende to move to 14 points.

Prolific Yunus Sentamu was the chief executioner, grabbing the season's second hat-trick after Alex Kitata's in Gaddafi's 3-0 win over Bright Stars over a week ago.

Sentamu's treble brought him level on five goals with Express' Allan Kayiwa on the scoring charts. Rogers Adriko's own goal started his UPDF side's torment.

Villa make up on the pitch

Away at Arua Hill, the home side lost their home unbeaten run this season, thanks to Charles Bbaale's penalty for SC Villa's 1-0 victory on Saturday.

Villa’s fifth win in eight matches would have sent them three places up to second on 16 points.

But two deducted points on Friday for the other week’s fan violence at the Jogoos home defeat to Wakiso Giants meant they would not.

Instead, coach Jackson Magera’s boys moved just one place up to dislodge KCCA from fourth on 14 points.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League



Results

Wakiso Giants 2-0 Gaddafi

Vipers SC 4-0 UPDF

KCCA 1-1 URA