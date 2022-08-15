Sharks maul Stars in women Caf CL

She Corporate got off to a flyer as they whitewashed South Sudan champions Yei Joint Stars 6-0 in the opening match of the Cecafa region Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

The Nakawa-based side made it to qualifiers after winning last season’s Fufa Women Super League.

The Sharks will now look to go one further by qualifying for the Champions League in its second edition after an unsuccessful attempt by Lady Doves, who stopped at semi-final stage last year.

Strong start

Sharks coach Hassan Isa had talked of the importance of starting well and his side heeded to the message as Phiona Nabbumba continued lead by example by opening the scoring in the 27th minute.

New signing Anitah Namata, who looked at home swapping places from time to time with Favour Nambatya and Joanita Ainembabazi, then made it 2-0 to open her club account six minutes later.

To put the game beyond doubt, defender Margaret Namirimu scored in stoppage time of the first half to make it 3-0.

She Corporate had to guard against complacency and second half goals from Nabbumba, Nambatya and Ainembabazi sealed a comfortable 6-0 win.