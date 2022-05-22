She Corporate eager for Africa conquest

Isaac Akena, a fan with tear-filled eyes, called it “unbelievable”. It is! Prior to the decisive home match on Friday, Corporate were level with opponents Kampala Queens (KQ) on 39 points from 11 wins, five draws and had both scored 25 goals.

History, in terms of decisive losses, was maybe worse for Corporate, who have not only lost two (2015, 2016) league playoffs like KQ (2018, 2019) but also lost the 2018 Fufa Women Cup final to Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals.

Only goal difference separated them; KQ (+12), Corporate (+13), before and after Friday’s goalless draw, which not only secured the title but also a place in the Cecafa region Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers in Arusha, Tanzania later in the year.

“We have worked hard and I am thankful to God and the players that it has finally happened,” coach Hassan Isa, said after the game played in front of a huge crowd on a sunny afternoon. “We shall celebrate hard but my mind is already tuned to how we can improve for Arusha and next season.”

Taking initiative

KQ had to win and started brightly with four box penetrations in four minutes before Corporate steadied.

Just as they came to life, Corporate who started Whisper Alomo in place of injured Grace Nassongo, also lost Ronah Regina Nantege who injured her foot trying to turn away from KQ’s Shamirah Nalugya.

Noeline Namiiro replaced Nantege in the 28th minute but the strategy according to most valuable player (MVP) Phiona Nabbumba “changed to seeing out the game.”

There were chances to score but captain Naome Nagadya blazed one over the bar in the 60th minute. Two minutes later, Nabbumba won a freekick in a territory she is believed to be dangerous but left it for team top scorer Favour Nambatya (10 goals).

Sitting back almost brought doom when Nalugya found Zainah Nandede in the 68th minute but the latter was retreating from an offside before she ‘scored’. Four minutes later, KQ defender Margaret Namirimu long goal kick, a tactic employed in the second half, was uncharacteristically misjudged by Sharks’ defender Stella Musibika. Nandede could not keep the resulting chance down. Nalugya, who said KQ was “unlucky today” had a freekick in the 88th minute but the season’s best goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga saved.

Ikwaput’s boot

Elsewhere, Fazila Ikwaput scored twice to defend her top scorer’s gong as Lady Doves drew 2-2 with Rines SS in Masindi. Hasifah Nassuna scored a hat-trick in UCU’s 4-2 win over Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga to catch Ikwaput on 15 goals but the latter played fewer games. The result in Masindi helped Rines, who scored through Joanita Ainembabazi avoid relegation to the Fufa Women Elite League.