She Corporate, Kawempe set up epic clash

There will be a lot to fight for when She Corporate host Kawempe Muslim at Fufa Technical Centre Njeru over the weekend in the Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL).

Coach Belyse Ininahazwe and her assistant Saddam Pande have breathed new life into She Corporate and they have all reasons to believe that they can compete for the title. They are making come backs, scoring late goals, winning matches, and cancelling out opponents.

Their talisman Jesca Namanda has new support in Sandra Kisakye while Rebecca Nakato, formerly on the periphery at Kawempe, has rediscovered herself.

On Saturday, She Corporate came from behind to beat Lady Doves 2-1 away at Katusabe Stadium in Masindi.

Resty Kobusobozi put the hosts ahead with an 18th minute header but Leticia Nakyeyune capitalized on Doves keeper Rose Bamaniriza's misjudgement of an aerial ball to equalize in the 32nd minute and ensure the sides were level at halftime.

Another lapse of concentration from Bamaniriza allowed Namanda to win it for Corporate in stoppage time and keep at the top with 13 points as Lady Doves fell back to 10th with three points alongside Asubo, who drew 0-0 away to Amus College on the same day.

Kawempe better

Corporate are level with Kawempe who also relied on two first half goals from captain Agnes Nabukenya to beat She Maroons 2-0. The wet conditions made it a tough match for Kawempe to dominate but coach Ayub Khalifa was proud that the team found a way to win.

"We got Dorcus (Kisakye) back (from injury) into midfield and that gave us a bit more creativity. But football on rainy days is tough and you can miss some easy chances but most importantly, we converted some and defended well," Khalifa said.

Meanwhile, of the nine goals Kawempe has managed in five games, Nabukenya has scored three. Though she still wants to win the top scorer's award, the team is depending on her less.

"We got new players that know what exactly the team needs and they are delivering. That makes us even stronger," Nabukenya said.

"We are also picking points from games we dropped last season because we took our lessons and know what we have to do to win," Nabukenya added.

Free scoring KQ

Kampala Queens' Kamiyat Naigaga continues to lead charts as her goal opened the floodgates in a 5-0 win over Olila High School at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday.

Zaitun Namaganda, Catherine Nagadya, and Joanitah Ainembabazi (2) scored the other goals as KQ jumped to 11 points and 15 goals in five matches while pushing Olila bottom of the table on two points.

Uganda Martyrs Lubaga leaped forward as they recorded their first win of the season away at Makerere University on Sunday. Brenda Munyana scored the late lone goal in a 1-0 win for Martyrs, who are now 8th with five points - just like Makerere and She Maroons.

In the other match on Sunday, Patricia Nakato Nakyanzi scored an early second half penalty to equalize for Rines SS as they drew 1-1 at home with St. Noa Girls. The latter, who are now level on six points with Amus, had scored early in the first half through Esther Babirye. Rines are 9th on four points.

FTBFWSL

Results

Lady Doves 1-2 She Corporate

Kawempe Muslim 2-0 She Maroons

Amus College 0-0 Asubo

Kampala Queens 5-0 Olila HS

Rines SS 1-1 St. Noa Girls