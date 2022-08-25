She Corporate make Champions League qualifiers final

In his book Art of War, military General Sun Tzu advised that one should continue to appear strong when you are weak.





That is exactly what She Corporate did to beat Central Bank of Ethiopia 2-1 yesterday in Dar-es-Salaam in the semifinals of the Cecafa region Caf Women's Champions League qualifiers.





The Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) champions took a 20th minute lead against the run of play when left-back Phoebe Banura won the ball of CBE's thrown in to tee-up Anitah Namata.





Namata went on a mazy run from midfield, found Joanita Ainembabazi who did well to find Phiona Nabbumba in the box but the latter's effort ricocheted off the post - fortunately into the path of Namata to open the scoring.





Corporate defended well to close the half in the lead but they were jittery at the start of the second. They gave away possession cheaply to a side that loves to hog the ball and paid in the 64th minute when Loza Abera equalized.





From then on, it looked like CBE had found a way like most Ethiopian teams playing Ugandan ones. Long balls to unsettle the defence and shooting sight.





But such times, when the chips seem to be down, bring the best of She Corporate. And somehow in the 74th minute, Namata - who was still Corporate's livewire running herself inti the ground - drew a foul from Birtukan Ware at the edge of the CBE box and Nabbumba converted the resulting freekick to send her side to the Saturday's final.





CAF WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

CECAFA QUALIFIERS