She Corporate pride stake in visit to Kampala Queens

Just about nine months ago, Kampala Queens (KQ) and She Corporate were separated by goal difference as the latter won the 2022 Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) following a goalless draw at Makerere University Business School (Mubs), Nakawa.

Now, with 10 of 18 matches played in the 2022/23 season, unbeaten KQ with 30 points are threatening to walk the distance unbeaten while She Corporate – languishing in fifth place – are a shadow of what they are and have not yet even collected half of the 39 points they accumulated last term.

As the sides prepare to meet on Sunday, pride is at stake because a whopping 16 points lie between them and KQ badly want an unbeaten run to the trophy.

The biggest compliment we can pay She Corporate is that it is not mathematically done if they do not win today as the gap will increase to 19 points with 21 left to play for.

But even the most optimistic of their fans will agree that by the standards set last season, their title defence has been a disaster. The only positive about it is that it has not turned into a scrap against relegation like Lady Doves’ did last season.

Changed targets

It is telling that Corporate coach Hassan Isa believes targets have changed to finishing second. They are just five points behind Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) – Lubaga, who occupy that position currently.

“We need to win all our remaining matches and take points off all the teams that made us drop points in the first round so that we can at least finish second,” Isa told Daily Monitor.

That started with last weekend’s 3-0 home win over Makerere University after the sides drew 1-1 in the season opener in September.

In that match, they welcomed back their forward Ronah Regina Nantege, who damaged her foot in last season’s final game and needed surgery to get walking again. Nantege should be a good addition to a forward line that has heavily relied on the industry of Joanita Ainembabazi.

Isa also expects Susan Atim to return while star girl Phiona Nabbumba missed the last game due to illness and was still being assessed by press time.

Keep it simple

KQ, on the other hand, lost Lillian Mutuuzo to injury in last week’s 3-1 win at Asubo-Gafford and it was disturbing to see her being carried off by teammates Resty Nanziri and Sumaya Komuntale.

But the leaders have so much attacking quality that you feel coach Hamza Lutalo would welcome any absentees as it helps ease his selection headache. Also keeping it straightforward and simple is what they would need to complete the double over She Corporate this season after they beat them 2-1 at Mubs in late September.

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

SATURDAY, 10AM

UCU Lady Cardinals vs. Rines SS, Mukono

UMHS vs. Asubo Gafford, Lubaga

SUNDAY, 10AM

Makerere University vs. Lady Doves, Makerere

Olila HS vs. Kawempe Muslim, Soroti

Kampala Queens vs. She Corporate, IUIU Kabojja

Probable XIs

Kampala Queens: Daisy Nakaziro (GK); Patricia Akiror, Lukia Namubiru, Asia Nakibuuka, Sumaya Komuntale; Shakira Mutiibwa, Hasifah Nassuna, Shamirah Nalugya; Margaret Kunihira, Resty Nanziri, Zaina Nandede