She Corporate return with good problems

She Corporate's exploits at the Cecafa region Caf Women's Champions League qualifiers in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania ended in a 1-0 defeat worth $20,000 (Shs76m) to home side Simba Queens in the finals.





Most valuable player (MVP) of the tournament Vivian Aquino Corazone did the damage by converting from the spot after Corporate's right-back Cissy Nakate brought down Aisha Djafari in the box in the 47th minute to send the Tanzania champions to Morocco on their second attempt.





Generally, it was a match in which She Corporate looked more bothered about defending than affecting things upfront.





Balls were kicked away from danger - sometimes aimlessly - and the midfield was sloppy in possession until they conceded meaning Phiona Nabbumba was quite ineffective for the entire first half.





The attackers; Joanita Ainembabazi and Favour Nambatya looked isolated upfront but they too hardly linked up - although the moments to do so were few and far between.





But each of them still showed they can be a handful to defenders. Nambatya had a chance to tee-up Ainembabazi in the first half but went for glory and her effort was smothered by goalkeeper of the tournament Yona Gelwa.





Moments later, Ainembabazi was marginally offside when she thought she had opened the scoring but she continued to run at Simba Queens and was the subject of many cynical fouls.





Anita Namata was not quite as effective as she had been in the group stages and semifinals but showed later in the second half that she can be a creative option in midfield when left-back Phoebe Banura made way for forward Spencer Nakacwa.





In between, Simba Queens who are now the sixth team to qualify for the Champions League showed mastery in game management by varying their approach seamlessly - a clear improvement from their heavy attacking approach last year when Kenya's Vihiga Queens took the slot.





They kept possession efficiently and used every opportunity that the Sharks lost possession to counter attack.





Season ahead

When She Corporate return today, it will be less than 20 days to the start of the new season and coach Hassan Isa will welcome the selection headache but the real task is to ensure his side return to the continental qualifiers as often as possible.





Their attacking line should get better with the recoveries of injured forwards Grace Nassongo, who is back in training, Ronah Regina Nantege and Susan Atim, who should return later in the season.





Banura seemed to have fitted in properly but will compete with Miriam Ibunyu for a slot while there was a big debate among She Corporate fans, in the aftermath of the finals, on the merits of fielding a defensively sound right-back in Amina Nakato vis-a-vis Nakate who offers a lot more in attacking phases.





CAF WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

RESULTS

FINAL: Simba Queens (TZ) 1-0 She Corporate

3RD PLACE: CBE (ETH) 3-1 AS Kigali (RWA)





PRIZES

Champion: Simba Queens - $30,000 (Shs114m)

2nd place: She Corporate - $20,000 (Shs76m)

3rd place: CBE - $10,000 (Shs38m)

MVP: Vivian Aquino Corazone (Simba Queens)

Top scorer: Loza Abera (CBE) - 11 goals

Goalkeeper: Yona Gelwa (Simba Queens)