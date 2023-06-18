She Maroons crowned, Wakiso Hills return to topflight

She Maroons were crowned Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) champions for the second time in three seasons.

The season in between the triumphs was spent in the topflight Fufa Women Super League (FWSL), where the Luzira Prison-based side "hope to have better fortunes next season" according to their captain Anitah Babirye.

Maroons triumph this season was sealed months ago but they still made the most of the final day by beating Gulu-based Global Youth Conference (Gyco) Girls Academy 2-0 at home, to finish with 17 wins and 51 points, thanks to a 70th minute freekick from Justine Najjuko and a late second from Joyce Namukinzi.

In their first season in the topflight last year, Maroons were defensively commendable but struggled to score goals. Now they seem to have addressed that as they scored 59 goals to regain topflight status.

While at it they also played four FWSL sides in the Women Cup and beat three of them. But it is hard to conclude on whether that should have any say in how things will pan out next season as the team will surely add and lose players.

Wakiso make it



They will be joined by Wakiso Hills, who return to the topflight for the first time since the 2018/19 season.

Wakiso needed to beat Isra Academy on the final day to avoid any surprises from Tooro Queens, whose opponents from Katuuso Gold Star Ladies did not bother to travel to Buhinga.

Lydia Namasereka scored in the 35th minute for Isra but Sylvia Namiwanda converted a penalty at the stroke of halftime to equalize and another early in the second half to keep the dream alive.

Wakiso, one of the sides that pioneered the growth of women's football in 2015 and 2016, have actually never played in the first division since it rebranded from FWEL to FWSL in 2019. But they will be happy to grace the fifth season of this new topflight.

Fufa Women's Elite League

Results

Bunyaruguru 2-0 Dynamic Jjeza

Isra Academy 1-2 Wakiso Hills

She Maroons 2-0 Gyco Girls

Tooro Queens - Gold Star (Gold Star did not turn up)