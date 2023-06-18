She Maroons crowned, Wakiso Hills return to topflight

She Maroons were crowned the 2023 Fufa Women's Elite League (FWEL) champions. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

Wakiso needed to beat Isra Academy on the final day to avoid any surprises from Tooro Queens, whose opponents from Katuuso Gold Star Ladies did not bother to travel to Buhinga.

She Maroons were crowned Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) champions for the second time in three seasons.

The season in between the triumphs was spent in the topflight Fufa Women Super League (FWSL), where the Luzira Prison-based side "hope to have better fortunes next season" according to their captain Anitah Babirye.

Maroons triumph this season was sealed months ago but they still made the most of the final day by beating Gulu-based Global Youth Conference (Gyco) Girls Academy 2-0 at home, to finish with 17 wins and 51 points, thanks to a 70th minute freekick from Justine Najjuko and a late second from Joyce Namukinzi.

Also Read

In their first season in the topflight last year, Maroons were defensively commendable but struggled to score goals. Now they seem to have addressed that as they scored 59 goals to regain topflight status.

While at it they also played four FWSL sides in the Women Cup and beat three of them. But it is hard to conclude on whether that should have any say in how things will pan out next season as the team will surely add and lose players.

Wakiso make it

They will be joined by Wakiso Hills, who return to the topflight for the first time since the 2018/19 season.

Wakiso needed to beat Isra Academy on the final day to avoid any surprises from Tooro Queens, whose opponents from Katuuso Gold Star Ladies did not bother to travel to Buhinga.

Lydia Namasereka scored in the 35th minute for Isra but Sylvia Namiwanda converted a penalty at the stroke of halftime to equalize and another early in the second half to keep the dream alive.

Wakiso, one of the sides that pioneered the growth of women's football in 2015 and 2016, have actually never played in the first division since it rebranded from FWEL to FWSL in 2019. But they will be happy to grace the fifth season of this new topflight.

Fufa Women's Elite League 

Results 

Bunyaruguru 2-0 Dynamic Jjeza
Isra Academy 1-2 Wakiso Hills
She Maroons 2-0 Gyco Girls
Tooro Queens - Gold Star (Gold Star did not turn up)

TABLE
She Maroons     19  17  0  2  59  6    51
Wakiso Hills       19  11  4  4  24  12  37
Tooro Queens    19  11  3  5  30  17  36  
Gyco Girls          19   9   3  7  19  15  30 
Bunyaruguru       19  11  2  6  21  17  29
Isra Academy     19   7   5  7  21  19  26
Lango Queens    19   5   6  8  19  24  21 
Gold Star Girls    19  5   2  12 16  38  17
Dynamic Jjeza    19  3   2  14  8  40  11
Luweero Giant    19   2  4  13  11 44  10
Acholi Queens    10   3  1   6   12  14  4 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.

FREE: Catch up on the sporting action this week

Never miss a story. Share your email and we’ll serve up new articles in the world of sports