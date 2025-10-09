She Maroons, She Corporate test clinical starts

She Maroons and She Corporate started the 2025/26 Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL) season by reminding us all that they can make as many headlines as anyone.

She Corporate won the title in 2022 while She Maroons with their squad full and fit can match anyone. So, whoever, meets them must know they are 'sleeping' giants.

Both sides started the season with heavy wins. She Corporate, playing at their new home Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru dispatched Uganda Martyrs Lubaga 4-1 with a brace from talisman Jesca Namanda, a belter of a freekick from Rebecca Nakato, and a goal from new signing Sandra Kisakye while She Maroons beat Asubo 5-0 at Kampala Quality Ground Kisaasi with a brace from Norah Alupo and goals from Lillian Mutuuzo, Immaculate Kizza, and Lillian Kasubo - who has returned from a long-term injury.

This Sunday, Corporate - who used to host their matches at Makerere University Business School Nakawa - visit She Maroons at Luzira Prison in what used to be a Nakawa Division derby.

The sides have met four times in the past; drawing twice and She Corporate winning twice. On Sunday, both sides will see the resolve of their aforementioned forwards to score every weekend tested.

More fire for Martyrs, Mawejje

Still on Sunday, Uganda Martyrs return home to host Amus College. Their players must play to the sum of their parts to clear the doubts that escorted them into the season.

Amus have every reason to believe they can challenge for the title but this, like last weekend's 1-all home draw with St. Noa, is another test against a familiar opponent from schools' football.

But the Kachumbala-based side should come with confidence as they won 3-1 in Lubaga and drew 2-2 at home against this side in what was their first topflight season.

Gillian Akadinda (L) closes down Martyrs' Brenda Munyana (R).

Newly promoted St. Noa host Lady Doves, who have made clear of their ambition to win the title this season, at Wankulukuku Stadium on Sunday. St. Noa's coach Tony Mawejje should expect more scrutiny this week as his highly talented side play in the Capital.

Stubborn sides for KQ, Kawempe

Meanwhile on Saturday, champions Kampala Queens (KQ) host Makerere University at MTN Omondi Stadium in a Kampala derby.

KQ barely have to look at their head-to-head record, for motivation, when they play in the FWSL as they have not lost to any side that is not Kawempe Muslim since 2022. But Makerere have picked two draws away at KQ in three seasons and could take a similar result as a useful point.

Kawempe, on the other hand, make one of their most dreaded league visits to Olila High School in Soroti on Saturday too. Kawempe have drawn in their last three visits to Olila.

After holding Lady Doves to a goalless draw in Masindi last weekend, Olila have every reason to go into the Kawempe encounter with belief.

For Kawempe, the forward line looks great on paper but from their first match against KQ, creativity and coordination are concerns that they hope do not cost them points at the start of the season.

Elsewhere, it could go from worse to worst for Asubo as they visit Rines SS at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso in the other Saturday encounter.

FTBFWSL FIXTURES, 10AM

SATURDAY

Rines vs. Asubo, Kabaka Kyabaggu Wakiso

Kampala Queens vs. Makerere University, MTN Omondi Lugogo

Olila HS vs. Kawempe Muslim, Olila Ground Soroti

SUNDAY

St. Noa vs. Lady Doves, Wankulukuku Stadium

Uganda Martyrs vs. Amus College, UMHS Lubaga