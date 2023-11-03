She Maroons to check Kawempe’s title credentials

Kawempe Muslim travel to the buoyant She Maroons in the Fufa Women Super League tomorrow with the aim of keeping their good start to the campaign.

However, coach Ayub Khalifa must contend for sometime with not spending time with his club as he is in camp with the U-20 women’s national team Queen Cranes preparing for the age group’s World Cup Qualifiers next Friday against Senegal.

Khalifa is with Sharifah Nakimera, Agnes Nabukenya and Docus Kisakye in camp but all four will join the rest of the team for Saturday’s clash at Luzira Prisons.

Maroons should have their own motivation after Justine Najjuko, Lilian Kasuubo and Jackline Adong were part of the national team that fell to Cameroon in the Olympic Qualifiers and their start to the league has been good with a win over Asubo and a draw over Wakiso Hill.

Wakiso, meanwhile, entertain Asubo at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende hoping to also be inspired by Zaitun Namaganda who was also handed a debut against Cameroon at home. Namaganda actually saved Asubo from relegation after joining for the second half of last season.

Lady Doves, who also tortured Asubo in game week two, hope to keep form when Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga visit Masindi.

But on Sunday, defending champions Kampala Queens take on another university side in UCU Lady Cardinals after being held a 2-2 draw by Makerere University a fortnight ago.

KQ will want to bounce back immediately but must do so against a very physical UCU. Makerere take on Rines, who are leaking goals as has been the case in the past two seasons.

FWEL double-licensing dilemma

In the second tier Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) double licensing rules bite for Tagy, who play Isra Soccer Academy tomorrow, as they cannot use KQ’s Esther Namusoke because she has a FWSL match on Sunday.

Tooro Queens host Gold Star but cannot also use Cecilia Kamuli and Sharon Kanyiginya as she has a FWSL match on the same day.

She Corporate too will have to do without Yasmeen Nalukwago and Jesca Namanda, who scored both of their goals against Tooro on the opening weekend, as Rines will have used the two on Sunday morning.

But eyes will also be on Ehcos who host Byafaayo Queens in Soroti after failing to travel to Lira for their opener against Lango Queens a fortnight ago.

Fufa Women Super League

Saturday, 10am

Lady Doves vs. Uganda Martyrs, Katushabe Dove Masindi

Wakiso Hill vs. Asubo Ladies, St Martyrs Kitende

She Maroons vs Kawempe Muslim, Luzira Prisons

Sunday, 10am

Makerere University vs Rines SS, Makerere

Kampala Queens vs UCU Lady Cardinals, MTN Omondi

Fufa Women Elite League

Saturday, 4pm

Tagy H/S vs. Isra St Kennedy- Entebbe

Ehcos SS vs. Byafaayo Queens, Soroti Sports Grd

Tooro Queens vs. Gold Star HS, Buhinga

Sunday, 4pm

Sacred Hearts vs. Gyco Girls, Gulu College

Dynamic SS Jjeza vs. She Corporate, St Charles Bukerere-Mukono