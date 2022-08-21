Shirazi focusing on self, seeking happiness

Natasha Shirazi's confidence was shattered by what she hoped would be dream period with the national women's football team Crested Cranes.

There was a lot of hope in the Denmark-groomed footballer, who was at the time coming to an end with her stay at Israeli club Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, in lead to the Cecafa Women Championship in June and the Women Africa Cup of Nations.

Unfortunately, her return to the national team after six years lasted only 45 minutes against Rwanda in the Cecafa tourney.

"I went to Israel because I had suffered a huge injury in Spain and needed to get going again," Shirazi told Sunday Monitor.

"So the plan before coming to the national team was to either return to Spain or secure a move to Italy.

However, with what happened with the national team, I lost confidence and wanted to return to Denmark to play close to my family.

But this move to Turkey came and it was a big club that I could not say no to," Shirazi said after securing a move to Besiktas, where she has signed a one year renewable contract.

Happiness paramount

Shirazi insists she did not have returning to the national team as one of the targets in sealing the move to Turkey and holds no grudges about how her time in the Njeru and Kisaasi camps transpired.

"I was disappointed because of my own performance. It was very difficult for me to gel in.

I had no friends and spent most of the time alone yet we were there for a while.

I was not well versed with Ugandan football and it was hard for the other players to read my game as well. Maybe, I needed someone who understands me to help.

But to be honest, I did not think about the national team when taking this move but I am focusing on myself and trying to be happy to play again.

If I get better, maybe the call up will come and it will find me ready because I now know how they want me to play," Shirazi added.

Shirazi at a glance

Name: Natasha Shirazi

Age: 26

Club: Besiktas, Turkey

Education: Went to business college in Denmark

*She will return to university after football

Clubs: BSF, B93 (Denmark), Rayo Vallecano, La Solana (Spain), Maccabi Kishronot Hadera (Israel)