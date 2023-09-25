Shock as Kyadondo refuse to travel for return leg

In what was expected to be a thrilling return leg match between Kyadondo and Buddu in the Airtel Masaza Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, the fans were left in shock as Kyadondo refused to travel to Masaka.

Buddu took the first round advantage at Hormisdallen School grounds last week winning 2-1, although the game descended into chaos before it was abandoned in the 90th minute.

Pius Ssebulime secured an early lead for Buddu, before Ramathan Mwanga cancelled out their advantage. Meddie Kasule scored a brilliant goal skilfully rounding the goalkeeper and two defenders to score a breath-taking goal in the second half. Just when it seemed Kyadondo had levelled the score, Isma Kayondo netted what could have been an equaliser from a free kick, only for it to be disallowed due to an offside call.

The disallowed goal triggered wild scenes with enraged players surrounding the assistant referee. Unhappy fans started throwing objects, including chairs, towards the match officials. Heavy security measures were enforced to protect the officials, leading to the premature end of the match.

David Kalibbala, Kyadondo's technical manager, expressed discontent with what he described as poor officiating.

"If we could be treated unfairly at our home with three denied goals, how about if we had travelled for the return leg in Masaka," Kalibbala said.

Kyadondo filed a complaint with the Organising Committee seeking reinstatement of their disallowed equaliser or a rematch. In protest, Kyadondo opted not to travel to Masaka Recreation Centre for the return leg until their grievance was addressed.

"If Fufa could allow a replay between Villa and Bul, why not replay our game too. It's obvious from the video recordings that the referees were poor," Rajab Kanaakulya, the team spokesman said referring to Fufa's controversial decision to replay a Uganda Cup match between Bul and SC Villa on March 11, 2023. Bul was leading 1-0 when a would be equaliser for the Jogoos was disallowed for offside.

Kyadondo cry babies

Steven Zziwa, the Buddu team manager, accused Kyadondo of unsporting behaviour, citing their previous match where Kyadondo beat Buddu at home without complaint.

"We were in the same group and they beat us at home, did we complain? They are just being unsporting. They should take time to build their team," said Zziwa.

Buddu had a false start after losing four players prior to the season kick-off. Joel Sserunjogi and Juma Mutebi joined KCCA, while Dickson Kigozi moved to Tanzania's Kagera. Additionally, midfielder Godfrey Ssekibengo joined URA. Buddu reinforced their team in the second round and, according to Zziwa, were underestimated by their opponents.

Farida Bongole, the organising committee spokesperson, announced that a technical meeting would determine the fate of the game. The decision is expected to be made on Tuesday, deciding which team would advance to face Gomba in the semi-finals.

Buweekula shocked

In other matches, Gomba secured their place in the semi-finals by eliminating Ssingo 4-1 on aggregate, with Kenneth Kimera sealing Ssingo's fate in Mityana. Meanwhile, Buweekula suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 to Bulemeezi in Mubende, resulting in their ejection from the tournament. George Masembe's brace silenced Buweekula, despite Sharafah Mukiibi's early lead from a penalty.

Mawokota advanced to the next round by defeating Buvuma 1-0 on aggregate, thanks to a late strike from Joseph Kayondo in Buwama.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Quarterfinal second leg results

Mawokota 1-0 Buvuma (1-0 agg)

Ssingo 0-1 Gomba (1-4 agg)

Buweekula 1-2 Bulemeezi (1-2 agg)

Buddu vs Kyadondo (Kyadondo didn't turn up)

Semi-finals on October 1

Mawokota vs Bulemeezi