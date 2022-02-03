Show of might

Cameroon's forward Karl Toko Ekambi (L) celebrates with Cameroon's forward Moumi Ngamaleu after scoring his team's first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 quarter final football match between Gambia and Cameroon at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on January 29, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Titanic clash. Mo Salah says his Egypt side must make up for past woes when they face Cameroon tonight in the Afcon semi-finals. Egypt haven’t won the trophy since 2010, falling at the final hurdle in 2017 against Cameroon - their opponents again in Yaounde - and getting knocked out in the round of 16 of their home tournament in 2019.

Cameroon and Egypt are the most formidable football sides on the continent. The two are the most decorated teams in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with 12 titles between them.
And each has relied on pedigree to find its way to the semi-final where they meet at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde tonight.

