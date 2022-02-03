Show of might

Cameroon and Egypt are the most formidable football sides on the continent. The two are the most decorated teams in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with 12 titles between them.

And each has relied on pedigree to find its way to the semi-final where they meet at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde tonight.

Record seven-time winners Egypt last won the Afcon in 2010 but they were beaten by Cameroon 2-1 in the 2017 final played in Gabonese capital Libreville.

Hosts Cameroon have been impeccable, scoring 11 goals by Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi on their way to the last four while Egypt’s story has been a little different.

The Pharaohs struggled to impress in the group stage despite picking six points and Mohamed Salah and company had to grind out tough results against Ivory Coast and Morocco both via extra time to reach here.

After the group stage, Cameroon’s route has been relatively easier with their home crowd cheering them on past lighter opponents Comoros and Gambia.

And the match against the North African side now offers a real test to Portuguese coach Antonio Conceicao’s men who are aiming to take a sixth crown home.

“We know how strong they are and we know we will have to keep improving,” said Conceiaco. “We need to stay ambitious to reach the final, which is our goal from the start.

“We’ve been here for thirty days, away from our families, which is not easy. The players are fully focused on reaching the goal we set,” he added.

Egypt’s coach Carlos Queiroz broke media protocol by not attending the pre-match press conference and the nation faces a $100000 (Shs350m) fine from Caf.

The Egyptians have as well protested the appointment of Gambian Bakary Gassama as the centre referee for this match but it is a crucial match to Salah, who intends to use the Afcon title as a launch pad to win the Fifa Ballon d’Or.

Egypt's midfielder Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 quarter-final football match between Egypt and Morocco at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on January 30, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

“We must keep our feet on the ground because we cannot think too far ahead yet,” the 29-year-old said after his goal and assist in the 2-1 quarterfinal win over Morocco.

“We have to prepare for the big match against Cameroon and not start making dreams about the final before the semi-final.”

With concerns of fatigue after 240 minutes of action in the knockout stages, Queiroz is challenged to break down the Cameroonians.