Sibbick's varied abilities aid impressive home debut

Toby Peter Sibbick has enjoyed a lot of fan love in his football life.

"Solid at the back, silky up top," is how fans of Hearts referred to him since that half-pitch run to score the third in a 3-0 win to dump Edinburgh Derby rivals Hibernian out of the Scottish Cup in the fourth round on January 22, 2023. Many of them were distraught when he left in July 2024 to join Wigan Athletic.

At new club Burton Albion, in League One of the English pyramid, it would not be hyperbole to regard him as one of the poster boys. He regularly features in pre and post match media works and was also among those that unveiled the club's new kit.

Sibbick, who was born to an English father and Ugandan mother in Isleworth - England, was first called up to the Uganda Cranes for friendlies in March 2024.

It has taken more than a year for him to get his competitive debut and from the home crowd's first impressions as he started as a right-back against in Monday's 2-0 win over Somalia in the 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers, he will enjoy some love.

"It felt good, they are always loud and singing throughout the game. So with them (fans) on our side, I knew that whenever the coach wanted to play me, I just had to be ready to take my chance," Sibbick told sponsors MTN's media after the game.

Offering cover

In the first minute at Mandela National Stadium - Namboole, Sibbick received the ball from right-winger Jude Ssemugabi on the overlap.

The cross did not amount to much but the willingness to stretch a rival is something Uganda has missed from the right side for a while.

Shortly after as Uganda searched for an early goal, centre back Elio Capradosi ventured forward and eventually got a shot off. Guess who was covering for him? Sibbick.

This happened again in the 75th minute when Capradosi had an effort saved off the line.

In the 27th minute, Sibbick showed he could invert into defensive midfield positions too. We had earlier seen this inverted play from left-back Abdu Aziizi Kayondo but the variation of play on both sides of the field could make coach Paul Put's Cranes an interesting unit to watch from a tactical point of view.

This happened more times, notably in the 57th minute when Sibbick raced through the middle to combine with Kayondo, who then passed the ball down the line to left forward Rogers Mato. Mato turned infield and returned the ball to Sibbick, who then shot at goal from distance.

As Sibbick inverted, Kayondo ventured forward. Put said in the post-match press conference that he had asked his defensive midfield pivot of Kenneth Semakula and especially captain Khalid Aucho to cover for Kayondo when he ventured forward.

"I am very pleased with the performance of Kenneth and Aucho because we have been asking them to manage the game. They were winning a lot of duels and made many interceptions.

Sibbick waited for his home debut for a long time.

"With the way they have been playing, I am very impressed, especially today because Aziizi was playing like a winger and Aucho showed a lot of maturity as cover," Put said when asked if he should have tried more ball progressive options in midfield against Somalia - a side one journalist referred to as the San Marino of Africa - at home.

Working collectively

It seems Sibbick inverted when Aucho went to cover Kayondo to ensure Uganda kept its number of bodies in midfield.

However, at times, it left Uganda with three at the back and it allowed Somalia time on the flanks when they won back the ball. More competitive and faster teams will look to exploit this.

In the 61st minute, Sibbick followed his man into midfield and back to Somalia's half. At this point Uganda showed more defensive awareness as Jude Ssemugabi had fallen back to cover him.

But it was not always a smooth sail in possession too. In the 33rd minute, Sibbick ventured inwards again, received a pass from centreback Elio Capradosi and tried to run into the space he had created by vacating the right. He skipped a tackle from a Somalia midfielder but then took a touch too many and the ball rolled out of play.

In the 70th minute, Sibbick got the ball as he bombed forward on the right and he again took too many touches before trying to find Allan Okello. By the time Okello received the ball, he was offside.

"He performed well today and it was what we were asking. He has maybe played, maybe, 10 to 12 games as a full back. We are still trying to get players in good conditions to play for the national team and we can say, Toby took his chance well, especially as he is another type of fullback from Aziizi.

"His crosses were good and even in the build up, he was there," Put said of the man who usually plays as a centreback.

Sibbick at a glance

Name: Toby Sibbick

Date of birth: May 23, 1999