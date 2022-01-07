Sibira header deflates Wakiso Giants to leave Gitta fuming

Hassan Musana took the responsibility and floated in a tricky delivery which eluded the Purple Sharks defenders and an advancing Kirya in the crowded box before finding Sibira who glanced it in. Photo | Gaddafi FC

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Returning goalkeeper Samson Kirya who was a top contender for man of the match before the 91st minute, rushed out of his goal and failed to communicate to his defenders leaving Yunus Sibira to head in unmarked.

Wakiso Giants head coach Alex Gitta was left irate after his team lost concentration to concede a last-minute goal as they lost 1-0 to Gaddafi in Jinja yesterday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.