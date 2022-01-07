Sibira header deflates Wakiso Giants to leave Gitta fuming

Wakiso Giants head coach Alex Gitta was left irate after his team lost concentration to concede a last-minute goal as they lost 1-0 to Gaddafi in Jinja yesterday.

Returning goalkeeper Samson Kirya who was a top contender for man of the match before the 91st minute, rushed out of his goal and failed to communicate to his defenders leaving Yunus Sibira to head in unmarked.

Amos Kirya had initiated a promising quick counterattack on his left wing before Edward Saturo hacked him for the foul.

Hassan Musana took the responsibility and floated in a tricky delivery which eluded the Purple Sharks defenders and an advancing Kirya in the crowded box before finding Sibira who glanced it in.

"We played well for a better part of the game without conceding but due to a childish error, we ended up losing the three points," Wakido coach Alex Gitta fumed after the game.

Gaddafi lost Faisal Muwawu in the 24th minute after a dangerous challenge by Kirya that saw him stretchered out.

The result lifted the Soldier Boys two slots up to eighth with 19 points as Wakiso Giants, on 25, missed the chance to leapfrog Bul into fourth place going into the mid-season break.

"The game was too tense with a lot of action in the midfield but we won the battle and eventually won the game. It feels good for me when I am named best player of the match for two consecutive games because it shows I am improving and doing what the coaches want us to," said Sibira.

He has been key for Gaddafi and was named man of the match for consecutive games.

In Wankulukuku, champions Express drew 1-all with visiting Solitilo Bright Stars to stay third on 27 points, four behind leaders Kcca. The latter have played two games less.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Results

Gadaffi 1-0 Wakiso