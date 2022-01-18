Controversial AFCON 2022 Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe is pictured during the Group F Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 football match between Tunisia and Mali at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe on January 12. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

Sikazwe’s heat stroke dents African football reputation

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

  • A heatstroke occurs when one’s body fails to control its own temperature due to prolonged exposure or physical exertion in the presence of heat. 

This week’s biggest talking point in global football came from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

