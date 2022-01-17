Sikazwe’s heatstroke dents African football’s reputation

Zambian referee Janny-Sikazwe triggered furious reactions from the Tunisian team and its supporters after he blew the final whistle with some time left on the clock. PHOTO/SCREENGRAB/ESPN

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

This week’s biggest talking point in global football came from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.