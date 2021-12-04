Silva shines as Man City stroll to top spot in Premier League

Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva (2L) celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Manchester City at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford on December 4, 2021. Ben STANSALL / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Silva slotted home from a narrow angle to double the visitors' lead and produced a stunning strike into the top corner after the break

Bernardo Silva scored twice as Manchester City cruised to the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 win at Watford on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.