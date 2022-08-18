Simba Queens drown Sharks

One goal in either half ensured hosts Simba Queens beat Ugandan side She Corporate 2-0 on Wednesday in Group B's top of the table clash at the ongoing Cecafa region Caf Women's Champions League qualifiers in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

Both sides made changes to the starting 11s that recorded 6-0 wins in their respective group openers.

The Sharks from Uganda were in their changed white jersey with black sleeves and their coaches Charles Ayiekoh and Hassan Isa started Spencer Nakacwa ahead of Favour Nambatya.

Simba changed their left side with Silvia Mwacha and Topister Situma making way for Diana Williams Mnally and Philomena Abakah respectively.

The hosts took charge of proceedings at the Azam Complex from the get go and were rewarded with a 22nd minute goal from Vivian Aquino Corazone.

Opa Clement Tukumbuke and Aisha Djafari continued to make life difficult for the Ugandan champions' defence but their own wastefulness kept the score down towards halftime.

After the break, Abakah made way for Barakat Olaya but it took nine minutes for She Corporate to switch their attack with Nambatya coming on in the 54th minute for Nakacwa.

Unfortunately, the change found Simba more settled and they showed as much by grabbing a 61st minute second goal through Fallone Pambani Kuzoya.

The result leaves She Corporate in second with three points in two games and they will likely still make the semifinals.

But it leaves them with home work to do in the latter stages of this competition that could start with a face off against Group A's dominant side Central Bank of Ethiopia.

Simba Queens laid down a marker with yesterday's win that propels them top of the group. They should stay there unless Yei Joint Stars can pull off an upset of spectacular proportions in the final group match on Saturday.





CAF WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

CECAFA QUALIFIERS

GROUP B - RESULTS

Simba Queens 2-0 She Corporate