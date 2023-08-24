Situma, Odong hit final nails in KQ coffin

As the final match day of Group A in the Caf Women’s Champions League zonal qualifiers started, hosts Kampala Queens (KQ) retained a mathematical chance to progress to the semis.

They were tied on seven points with Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), who were due to take on Yei Joint Stars from South Sudan, and were a point ahead of the third seeker for a semifinal slot in Buja Queens, who were due to play FAD from Djibouti on Thursday.

The brutal reality that would later be realized was that KQ were so near yet so far. In fact the camp seemed to know but kept camped at the venue Fufa Technical Centre – Njeru, perhaps, out of respect for the tournament.

But they had as early as Tuesday released Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Hadijah Nandago and Samalie Nakacwa to travel to Rwanda, where they joined Kawempe Muslim SS for the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association Games.

CBE made changes to their lineup bringing a host of periphery players and the changes seemed to water down the quality of their attack and give Yei some impetus in the game. Any KQ fans who watched the first quarter of the match could be forgiven for thinking something was going to give on the day.

It took an improvised shot from outside the box for Ariet Odong to unlock Yei in the 29th minute. Loza Abera, top scorer of the past two editions, then found her fourth of the tournament in stoppage time of the first half.

While Abera could not find more goals to close down KQ striker Fazila Ikwaput - who left the tournament with eight, Senayt Bogale and Mesay Temesgen struck sumptuous efforts in the 61st and 78th minutes respectively to ensure a 4-0 win for CBE. With this result, more KQ faithfuls vacated Njeru, as CBE confirmed their place at the top of Group A booking a semi-final bout with Kenya’s Vihiga Queens.

Buja leave it late

Shortly after, news that would further give KQ hope filtered in; that Buja coach Haruna Feruzi had dropped Ally Fumukazi, Emeliana Ndimu and fringe player Diana Machela over indiscipline

Buja missed the quality of the former two as Colombe Ciza and Rachael Muema struggled to impose themselves in the game.

Ruth Ingosi broke the deadlock in the 75th minute during a corner but FAD equalized off one of theirs 10 minutes later when Buja’s newly introduced keeper fumbled with a delivery from Abdou Sikieh Lerman for Nour Nadia to poke home from close range.

The Njeru crowd went into a frenzy hoping FAD could force a win here but the joy was short-lived as Buja won yet another corner that Topister Situma headed past goalkeeper Taslim Houssein to make it 2-1 for the Burundi champions.

With that goal, KQ were gone for good while Buja booked a semifinal showdown on Sunday with JKT Queens of Tanzania.

CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Cecafa Zonal Qualifiers

Group A – Thursday Results

Buja Queens (Burundi) 2-1 FAD (Djibouti)

Yei Joint Stars (S. Sudan) 0-4 Commercial Bank Ethiopia

Table

P W D L F A PTS

CBE 4 3 1 0 15 2 10

Buja Queens 4 3 0 1 6 4 9

Kampala Queens 4 2 1 1 11 4 7

Yei Joint Stars 4 1 0 3 2 8 3