Six-star Venoms now two points away

With 65 points from 27 matches, StarTimes Uganda Premier League leaders Vipers are now just one win away from clinching their seventh league title - and they can afford to pick their moment.Whether it's Bul tomorrow, Kitara on Wednesday, or Soltilo Bright Stars on May 25, the crown is within touching distance for a side that has dominated the campaign with authority.That enviable position is the fruit of a brutal 6-0 demolition of already-relegated Mbale Heroes at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Wednesday. Milton Karisa struck twice, while Yunus Ssentamu, Allan Okello, Mohammed Salem, and Kenneth Kimera all got their names on the scoresheet in a game that underlined the gulf in class.Vipers, who have only suffered two defeats all season - to Nec and SC Villa - now enjoy a seven-point cushion over second-placed Nec, who faltered with a 1-1 draw against Bul at Lugogo.Expect moreAfter the emphatic win, co-coach Fred Muhumuza struck a tone of both pride and caution as he looked ahead to the final stretch."We are managing fatigue and we had to make changes against a side that has nothing to lose. We killed off the game in the first half. We have been resilient until this end and the boys will keep pushing till the final bend." We are going for two away games at the time when the likes of Yunus (Ssentamu) and Allan (Okello) are running out of steam but we have told them to sacrifice in the last three games," he revealed.Vipers’ next hurdle comes on Friday at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru, where they face a Bul side that recently dented Nec’s title charge.



"We need to be positive against Bul. We are not looking for a draw, but to keep winning," Muhumuza affirmed.OptimisticMeanwhile, Nec coach Hussein Mbalangu is clinging to the slimmest of hopes after watching Karim Ndugwa put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute before Cromwell Rwothomio equalized four minutes to the final whistle. Mbalangu believes Bul could still play spoilers in the title race."I'm still hoping because if Bul show the character they have shown here today at their home ground (on Saturday against Vipers at Njeru), I know even Vipers can lose from there, so we shall carry on until the last day," he said, refusing to concede just yet.KCCA, Villa levelElsewhere, the pulsating 2-2 draw between eternal rivals KCCA and SC Villa at Wankulukuku left KCCA coach Jackson Magera frustrated by his team’s defensive frailties and the demanding fixture schedule. KCCA brace hero Emmanuel Anyama had his memorable day spoiled by goals from Villa duo of Charles Lwanga and Reagan Mpande.