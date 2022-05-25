Six ties that defined Vipers title triumph

At the end of the 2021/2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season, Vipers owned Ugandan football.

They have been untouchable in the league and comfortably sit at the cusp of bagging a league and cup double.

The question coming into the just concluded season was; who can get the better of Roberto Oliveira’s razor sharp Venoms? Herein Monitor takes a cursory look at the watershed moment that granted Vipers the fifth league title in 11 years.

October 22, 2021; Vipers 5-0 Wakiso Giants

After overcoming Police 2-0 in the opening match at Lugogo, the stage was set for Vipers to make a home bow. It was against an unpredictable Wakiso Giants that was determined to bruise the title contenders. As it turned out, striker Yunus Sentamu grabbed a quadruple as partner in crime Ceaser Manzoki scored the other goal in the 5-0 lopsided score. The title intent statement was well read.

November 19, 2021; Mbarara City 1-2 Vipers

Vipers had found Kakyeka Stadium a fruitless hunting ground for four years when they crushed Mbarara City 2-1 with goals coming in from Bobosi Byaruhanga and former Ankole Lions winger Ibrahim Orit.The result brought the Venoms within three points of early pace setters KCCA and showed Vipers’ ‘Plan B’ in away games.

Feb 2, 2022; Vipers 3-0 SC Villa

The growing animosity between Vipers and SC Villa had reached its crescendo when the two sides clashed at the St Mary’s Stadium. Villa was given a stinging dose of Manzoki and Sentamu combo that has left league teams in awe.That was Vipers 10th win in 15 matches and it hurled them to one point ahead of KCCA as the tables started to turn. The stellar fashion in which Villa was brought to their knees outrightly sent shock waves to other title challengers.

April 4, 2022; URA 0-3 Vipers

This was a case of vengeance for Vipers that were seeking to establish a nine point gap over second placed KCCA with the league battle reaching its zenith. It was a no-contest as the tax collectors fell 3-0 at Ndejje with strikes from Halid Lwaliwa, Manzoki and Milton Karisa.

In earnest, the loss ended URA’s title dreams, made KCCA’s hopes more faint and was followed by Vipers earning three boardroom points from the Tooro United engagement that they had shockingly lost 1-0 in Fort Portal. With a healthy 12 buffer, it was a matter of when not if Vipers would be crowned league kings.

April 16, 2022; KCCA 1-2 Vipers

What was billed as the top of the table clash turned out to be a routine 2-1 win for Vipers at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium. Oliveira’s side was forced to come from a goal down after Denis Iguma had put KCCA in a lead to net through manzoki and Karisa. With the bragging rights in tow, the Venoms cemented the table leadership.

April 29, 2022; Vipers 3-0 Express

As deposed champions, James Odoch’s Express, already out of the title picture, were expected to throw a spanner in the works or salvage pride. They didn’t, and were put to the sword by two Sentamu goals and another fabulous strike from Bright Anukani at Kitende.