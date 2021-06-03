Skipper Okwi eases in newbies ahead of Bafana Bafana match

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Emmanuel Okwi’s first dressing room team talk as Uganda Cranes captain revolved around making the newbies “feel at home.” Part of coach Abdallah Mubiru’s 34-man squad undergoing residential training at Lugogo is dominated by new faces as the team transition takes shape.

And yesterday’s was the first session Okwi took part in since being named national team captain after replacing retired Denis Onyango. “It’s all about making the new boys feel at home and safe,” Okwi, the Al Ittihad striker, told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Time to enjoy

“I told them to feel free and just enjoy themselves. It’s all about respecting each other and knowing that we are in this together.”

Okwi also revealed he has been in touch with his armband predecessor, Onyango, regarding the striker’s new role.

“Denis is a a great friend,” said Okwi, “I respect him a lot. Always. He congratulated me and wished me well.

“For me, he is still spiritually present in the team.”

First outing

Next Thursday’s friendly against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in Soweto ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifying trip to Kenya will be the first for Okwi as the official Cranes captain.

“It (the game against South Africa) gives us a great opportunity to test ourselves,” said Okwi, 28.

“They (South Africa) also didn’t qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations like us, so we shall push each other as we both try to get back to our best. It’s a good rehearsal for Kenya.”

Patrick Kaddu, Derrick Kakooza, Yunus Ssentamu and Allan Okello are some of the forwards that could find themselves playing next to Okwi.

Winger Abdu Lumala and defender Mustafa Kizza are the other foreign-based players that trained with the team yesterday.

Express in-form man Eric Kambale has not trained with the team, yet, as he is reported to be in self isolation in the wake of the new wave of the Coronavirus strain.

PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Isma Watenga, Charles Lukwago,

Simon Tamale, Mathias Kigonya

Defenders: Elvis Bwomono, Innocent Wafula, Paul

Willa, Mustafa Kizza, Aziz Kayondo, Halid Lwaliwa,

Murushid Juuko, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Walusimbi

Enock, Patrick Mbowa, Kenneth Ssemakula,

Hassan Muhamud

Midfielders: Taddeo Lwanga, Moses Waiswa,

Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ivan Sserubiru, Bright Anukani,

Shafic Kagimu, Isma Mugulusi, Abdul Lumala,

Ibrahim Orit, Joseph Akandanwaho

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi, Richard Basangwa,

Patrick Kaddu, Derrick Kakooza, Yunus Ssentamu,

Eric Kambale, Allan Okello

