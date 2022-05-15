Slau, Mubs to thrill in epic semis

Makerere University Business School (Mubs) Nakawa and St Lawrence University (SLAU) have each won the National Beach Soccer League title three times.

Guess what, when the semifinal draws were conducted on Thursday, Davis Nnono’s reigning champions SLAU were assigned a daunting Mubs date on June 12 at the Fufa Technical Center-Njeru. The race for the fourth title was instantly ignited. Mubs, under coach Charles Ayeikoh, have shown character and experience to emerge out of the Hurriken Group as bridesmaids to leaders Buganda Royal.

On the other hand, SLAU have literally broken no sweat as they swept every team in the Monsoon Group to collect maximum points.

Best of the lot

“We are still the best side in the league and ready to defend the title. Almost all the players that guided us to the league title last year are available and ready to go against Mubs,” Nnono told Sunday Monitor.

SLAU’s imperious form has hinged on players like Rica Byaruhanga, Sulaiman Ochero and Baker Lukooya, who wil be required to replicate the same against Mubs.

Last year’s beaten finalists Buganda Royal are cherishing the underdog tag as they wait to take on fast improving KIU.

Elegant Poise. SLAU star Rica Byaruhanga acrobatically controls the ball.

Naija magic

Inspired by Nigerian Isaac Eshioke, who has netted 18 goals, Jeff Akwabai’s KIU believe this is their season to clinch the maiden league title after a few near misses.

“We are happy to make the semi final stage. We have set a target to reach the finals which we last did in 2018 and if the players follow the instructions well, Buganda Royal will fall,” Akabwai promised.