Slot denies Liverpool complacent after error-strewn defeat

Liverpool boss Arne Slot denied his players were complacent, despite the runaway Premier League leaders slumping to a 3-2 defeat at Fulham on Sunday with an error-strewn display.

The Reds took an early lead through Alexis Mac Allister, at which point they looked set to take another step towards a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

But Fulham benefitted from Liverpool's defensive mistakes to score three times in 14 first-half minutes and take an unassailable lead, holding on with relative comfort after Luis Diaz's late goal setting up a nervy finish.

Slot said that the first-half errors were the key reason for defeat, saying he felt Liverpool created enough chances in the second half to salvage a point.

The Dutchman also firmly rejected any suggestion his side have taken their foot off the gas with an 11-point lead at the top.

"I think there's no reason for us to be complacent ... we're not number one at the moment because we win every game with a margin of three or four goals," he said.

"I think everyone that has seen our games, it takes us so much effort, so much hard work, to win games of football, combined with quality of course.

"The team that won the league the last four seasons (Manchester City) were already 3-0 up at halftime every single game almost they played and that's not the way it is for us."

He added: "I don't think the errors we've made have anything to do with the players being tired.

"I know how it works, it's everywhere the same in football: if you concede three goals in the first half, everybody's like, 'wow, that was a disaster'.

"Now, if you look back at it, knowing that you concede three, you will probably see a few good moments as well."

Slot also defended his captain Virgil van Dijk, who at times struggled with Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz's physicality, as he had against Everton's Beto in midweek.

He said credit had to be given to Muniz and Beto, adding: "I still see a lot of things that Virgil does really well. And if you play 50, 60 games a season, there will be also, even for him, one or two moments where he could have done better.