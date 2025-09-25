Slots up for grabs for Vipers

It seems no one is guaranteed a starting berth in Ivan Minnaert’s evolving Vipers squad as the Ugandan champions prepare to host Namibian outfit African Stars on Saturday at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, in the return leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary round.

The Belgian tactician raised eyebrows in last week’s gritty 1-0 away win at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town, by making bold and unexpected selection calls - none bigger than benching trusted goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza in favour of young Denis Kiggundu.

If that choice rattled the hierarchy, then Congolese defender Kevin Dasylva Bady’s pairing with Hilary Mukundane - at the expense of regular Rogers Torach - sent shockwaves, delivering a message that game time under Minnaert will be earned, not inherited.



More changes are expected tonight as Vipers aim to step into second gear and finish the job before a boisterous home crowd. The first-leg advantage is slim, and Minnaert knows that complacency could undo their good work.

Assault

“We were well prepared and had many chances to score in the first half, even in the second half,” Minnaert noted post-match.

“They were only dangerous from set pieces, but we controlled the game. Now, we want to have more control and work more together in the return leg. We cannot be complacent because 1-0 is not a big advantage.”

The battle for starting slots is heating up, with Derrick Ndahiro, Patrick Mbowa, Yunus Sentamu, Odili Chukwuma, Mark Yallah, and Isaac Ogwang — all benched in South Africa — now pushing for minutes in front of home fans.

The frontline trio of Allan Okello, Gusto Mulongo, and skipper Milton Karisa will be expected to show more bite, especially after missed chances in the first leg.

The midfield trident of Taddeo Lwanga, Enock Ssebaggala, and Karim Watambala earned praise for their composure and control in Cape Town and are likely to retain their spots.

Watambala was instrumental, delivering the long-range effort that was deflected in by Mukundane for the all-important away goal. Off the pitch, the war drums have already been sounded.



“Great team performance last night (last Friday) to secure the win away from home. See you all in Kitende next week (today),” Okello immediately posted on X.

The crowd at Kitende will play a big part.

Skipper Karisa echoed the resolve: “It’s never about the size of the dog in a fight, but the size of the fight in the dog. A win away from home, a step closer.”



Still too close

The first leg was cagey, with both sides missing key chances — Sentamu notably missing a glorious opportunity in stoppage time to make it 2-0. But today's return promises an all-out battle, a winner-takes-all affair that could see Vipers surge into the second preliminary round.



Awaiting the winner of this tie is a daunting challenge: either Zambia’s Power Dynamos or Ivorian heavyweights Asec Mimosas - a huge hurdle on the path to the lucrative group stages.



Minnaert is banking on home advantage and his side’s experience to get the job done. “Our advantage is that we are going to play before our fans, who we expect to fill the stadium. We want to be offensive and show that we are the Venoms,” he stated.



With dreams of group stage football burning bright and internal competition pushing players to their peak, Vipers must now sting at home — or risk their Caf journey ending abruptly.

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Saturday at Kitende