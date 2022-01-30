SMACK League targets more community impact upon return

Impacting communities has been at the forefront of the St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) Old Boys' league during their previous four seasons.

It will be no different on Sunday morning when the fifth edition of the tournament kicks off at the Legends Rugby Ground according to the league's CEO Hillary Ainomugisha.

“For this year, we want to impact on 5000 women and children, it’s our social obligation and we shall ensure this through different initiatives including partnering with Eco pads,” Ainomugisha said at the event launch on Friday.

The league will in addition, support bright but needy students at the Almer Mata St. Mary’s College Kisubi to pursue their education without any interruption due to issues like lack of school fees and other basic amenities that they need on their education journey.

"We have used our platform to create sustainable development through several community initiatives like our partnership with Bless a child foundation, Blood donation drives, Support to Bat Valley Vrimary School among others," added Ainomugisha.

The fifth season of the league SMACK League which was founded on the basis of bringing together the old boys of St. Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) their families and friends through participation in a soccer league will this time have 20 teams from 21 different cohorts of old boys.

It is expected to have 20 teams from 21 different cohorts of old boys.

The season will run from January 30 to October 29 2022.

The youngest team is the cohort of 2017 called the Knights while the oldest team is the Mama Teo Legends composed of two cohorts from the early 90s.

The SMACK League has been won by different teams with team Devils (1999-2004) winning the first two seasons, Window (1998-2003) winning season 3 and the current defending Champions Alks (2002-2007.

The league started in January 2017 with 12 teams with about 300 attendees.

Season Two saw the number of teams grow to 16 teams with an average of 600 attendees while the third season had 18 teams with an average of 800 attendees.

The fourth season had 18 teams, with the number of attendees increasing to 1,500.