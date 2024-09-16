Sober Mbabazi promises success on third stint

As the old saying goes, 'a drunkard's journey may be long, but the wise eventually find their way.'

Such is the case for one of the country's most tactical minds Livingstone Mbabazi, returning to the Mbarara City helm for a third time.

With a history of playing and coaching brilliance tarnished by bouts of drinking, the Mbabazi's return to the dugout brings a renewed promise of discipline and sobriety.

If his past demons stay behind, the Ankole Lions are surely poised to benefit from his strategic genius - after he recently revealed his divorce with the bottle.

“I want to apologize to any I have offended and wronged in my life, especially the coaches, chairmen of clubs, the fans, and others,” Mbabazi wrote on Facebook in June.

“I have been living a life of lies since my wife passed away ten years ago. I have been drinking a lot to forget her, but I have to accept that she died and move on to be a better dad to my children,” he poured out.

Reports indicate that his ex-wife committed suicide through poisoning in an incident that saw the children survive following a domestic issue back in 2012.

Saul to Paul

The former Uganda Cranes, KCC, Lubiri, Kibuli, St Patrick (Ireland) stylish midfielder, preaches a new dawn as the StarTimes Uganda Premier League kicks off this weekend.

In what many are calling a true Saul-to- Paul transformation, the media-shy gaffer insists he has turned a new leaf.

Returning to the club he claims gives him the peace of mind he needs, he is determined to silence the doubters and prove that this time, he is here for both the long haul and the glory.

The former Lweza, Masavu, Wakiso Giants, Onduparaka, Kyetume, URA, Arua Hill, Mbarara City and Vipers coach has camped in Mbarara for over a month reshaping the team.

“It is exciting to work at Mbarara City Football Club. There is a lot of unfinished business there. Of course, I return a purified person, ” the Caf B licensed coach told the media recently.

Renewed hope

His battles off the pitch have haunted his career, casting a long shadow over his otherwise brilliant tactics.

Now, all eyes are on his third return to the upcountry club, as fans anxiously wait to see if this chapter will not only transform his career but also serve as a turning point in his personal life for the better.

During the transfer window, the coach has shown a clear intent to rebuild, focusing on promising young talent while also bringing back some familiar faces he worked with in the past.

In a key move, he has managed to retain the club’s protagonists - Henry Kitegenyi and Joseph Akwandanaho, a vital component of their attacking prowess.

This mix of youthful energy and experienced players gives him a solid head start as he looks to make an immediate impact in his third stint.

It will be intriguing to see how the maverick yet often moody coach has reshaped the mid-table club over the past three months since replacing Wasswa Bbosa in May.

Known for his tactical evolution, Mbabazi is expected to shift the team from Bbosa's gritty, defense-first mindset to a dynamic, counterattacking force—hallmarks of the teams he has led in the past.

As the new season unfolds, the real question is whether this transformation can finally steer the club clear of relegation battles and establish them as a more compelling unit in the league.

To perform better than the 2018-2019 and 2021 spells, Mbabazi has recruited players including; Bashir Mansour, Hassan Jurua, Mike Siwu, Michael Lutaaya, Hassan Wadenga, Latif Ssenkubuge and Yusuf Masaba.

He has jettisons the likes Yunus Sibira, Bakali Magumba, Ronald Mutebi, Sadiq Ssekyembe, Amir Kakomo, Pius Wangi, and Benson Muhindo as he aims to better the club's 10th position achieved last season.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Mbarara City at a glance

Full name: Mbarara City FC

Nickname(s): Ankole Lions

Founded: 2010 (as Citizens FC)

Ground: Kakyeka Stadium

President: Mwine Mpaka Rwamirama

Manager: Livingstone Mbabazi

Last season: 10th

Players in: Bashir Mansour, Hassan Jurua, Mike Siwu, Michael Lutaaya, Hassan Wadenga, Latif Ssenkubuge and Yusuf Masaba

Players out: Yunus Sibira, Bakali Magumba, Ronald Mutebi, Sadiq Ssekyembe, Amir Kakomo, Pius Wangi, and Benson Muhindo

First five fixtures

September 16: SC Villa vs. Mbarara City

Sept. 20: Mbarara City vs. Police

Sept. 28: URA vs. Mbarara City

October 2: Bul vs. Mbarara City