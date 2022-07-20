Software engineer decides Budo League

Daniel Afedra, a software engineer who works with Huawei Certified Network is still in awe after emerging the talk of town for scoring the only goal in the Budo League final, helping Peaky Blinders beat Abachuba 1-0 for their second Budo League championship at Legends Rugby Club.

A versatile forward who harboured dreams of turning a professional player until education took its toll, Afedra joined Kings College Budo in 2009 in senior one and became an instant hit as many of his peers recall.

“I played football in school and I still do regularly, winning the league is one of the fruits of keeping in touch with the game” said Afedra who looked up to fellow old boy Bright Stars forward Nelson Senkatuka . “ I love the way he plays and he inspires me alot,” he added.

Afedra is also a Newcastle fan because of his love for Alan Shearer, it dates back to a Premier League encounter in 2001 where the now retired striker netted a brace against Arsenal at Highbury to help Newcastle to a 3-1 win.

The pacy forward scored six goals for the Guiness fueled season, the most important of them coming from close range on Sunday to earn a second winners’ medal, from three trips to the final.