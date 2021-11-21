Solskjaer faces sack from Man Utd while Chelsea, Liverpool cruise

Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and players react at the final whistle during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, southeast England, on November 20, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The club's hierarchy stuck by Solskjaer during the recent international break despite humiliating home defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be sacked as Manchester United manager after a 4-1 thrashing at Watford on Saturday, while Chelsea cruised to victory at Leicester to stretch their Premier League lead to four points.

