Solskjaer's Man Utd have 'moved on' from Liverpool humiliation

Manchester United's Norway's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (3L) greets his players at the end of the UEFA Champions League group F football match between Atalanta and Manchester United at the Azzurri d'Italia stadium, in Bergamo, on November 2, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Liverpool recorded their record victory at Old Trafford in a 5-0 thrashing two weeks ago to leave Solskjaer clinging onto his job as United boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday Manchester United cannot afford to look back at a historic humiliation by Liverpool as he tries to instil a positive frame of mind ahead of this weekend's derby against Manchester City.
Liverpool recorded their record victory at Old Trafford in a 5-0 thrashing two weeks ago to leave Solskjaer clinging onto his job as United boss.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.