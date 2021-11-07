Solskjaer under fresh pressure as Norwich sack Farke

Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L) and Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola react during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on November 6, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • De Gea kept the marauding City attackers at bay but was at fault for their second when Silva stretched a leg to meet Cancelo's cross and the United stopper allowed the ball to squirm into his own net

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under renewed pressure after Manchester United were outclassed 2-0 by Manchester City on Saturday as Norwich sacked manager Daniel Farke despite their first Premier League win of the season.
Struggling Burnley struck late to draw 1-1 at Chelsea while Eddie Howe watched a 1-1 draw from the stands in Brighton as Newcastle edged closer to appointing a new boss.

