Sport-S lose Rukundo to ankle injury

At the CAVB African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda last year, Johnson Rukundo suffered a finger injury in the clash against Rwanda.

He had just been brought into the game to give Uganda a higher block but Yves Mutabazi’s fierce attack twisted the receiver-attacker’s finger to end his tournament in the group stages.

The former UCU Doves player would, however, recover in time for the start of the national league and has been one of Sport-S’ best players this season.

And yet, his season might have come to an end already following an ankle injury suffered in his side’s 3-0 win over KAVC on Sunday.

With Sport-S leading KAVC 2-0 in the game on Sunday, Rukundo landed badly on his ankle as he attempted to block on the net.

The immediate reaction from both sets of players on court and benches told the story.

Sport-S coach Warren Muhangi had his head in hands while some players could not afford a second look.

The ankle had completely come out of its socket and the player had to be rushed to Mengo Hospital for immediate attention.

While the injury turned out not as bad as earlier feared, it is expected to keep him out of action for the remainder of the season.

“It is not very bad. They found no fracture so they put the foot back for now,” Muhangi said.

“Scans after show the foot has gone back in place but as a precaution, we shall take him to CORSU so we confirm its not so bad otherwise he may not play again this season,” he added.

The player meanwhile remains hopeful his latest injury will be out of the way soon and he returns to the floor.

“It was an ankle dislocation but it’s been put back in position. I hope it gets better soon,” Rukundo told this paper after getting medical attention.