Sport-S lose Rukundo to ankle injury

Rukundo is carried off the court after he dislocated his ankle during their league game against KAVC. PHOTO / Ismail Kezaala

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • The former UCU Doves player would, however, recover in time for the start of the national league and has been one of Sport-S’ best players this season.

At the CAVB African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda last year, Johnson Rukundo suffered a finger injury in the clash against Rwanda.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.