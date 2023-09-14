Sports Desk predict close season between KCCA, Vipers

Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo – Sports Editor

KCCA. They seem to have a better idea on where they want to go than the rest. From the Fufa Super 8, coach Tranguil seems to have a plan that will supercede the rest. However, all this depends on how his avalanche of foreign players fit, especially for games on bad playing surfaces. Vipers winning three league titles in a row would be a stretch after their first successful defence.

Emanzi Ndyamuhaki – Reporter

Champions: KCCA FC

It’s been a while since the Kasasiro Boys won the league. 2019 seems like a decade ago.

It’s a new dawn at the club, with a new manager, Portuguese Sergio Traguil and the vibe is back at Lugogo. The signing of six foreign players paints a picture of a team hungry for success.

And going by what we have seen in the preseason, entertaining football will return to Lugogo and should result in the club’s 14th league title.

Plus, we cannot forget that they only lost the title on goal difference last season, this should be the season.

Elvis Senono – Reporter

Champions: Vipers

They appear to have assembled a better squad than the previous season. They have also managed to test their new recruits in the failed champions league campaign and already parted company with those deemed surplus to requirements like forwards Giancarlo Rodriguez and Desire Tetty.

Another forward Mohamed Salem Ekbad from Mauritania has already shown signs of a potent partnership with Yunus Sentamu.

Andrew Mwanguhya – Reporter

KCCA. Better prepared on and off the pitch. Their new coach came in early and made his own signings. Managerial stability, which you can count on as compared to Vipers at Kitende, will be the difference.

Isaac Ssejjombwe – Reporter

Vipers are winning the 2023/24 league. With the way things unfolded last season where SC Villa lost out on the trophy on the last day, I feel Vipers still edges the rest of the teams in the league. They are going to work on their shortcomings from last season and improve on their mentality.

Denis Bbosa – Reporter

Vipers; They are the team of the moment to an extent that even after a couple of self-destructions, they can recompose themselves and chase the trophy. The enviable squad depth and jostle for starting berths can give the right to ride in auto pilot.

That said, Vipers have been almost invincible at Kitende and now look stronger than the team that narrowly won the league title with new five multinationals added to the squad.

Felix Manyindo – NTV Reporter

Hard to call. There doesn't seem to be one team set for dominance. KCCA seem like they took a step back. Vipers are at sixes and sevens. But those two should slog it out.

Fred Mwambu – Reporter

Champions – Bul

The Jinja side had a decent start to last season but faltered along the way due to several reasons. They have brought in Abbey Kikomeko who has signed a number of players to give the depth and options he needs. I expect another average season overall but believe with that, Bul will be able to raise above the average.

Makhtum Muziransa - Reporter

KCCA. It has been a while since the title passed by Lugogo but even in the midst of dugout chaos, KCCA kept in the mix twice in the last four seasons. The other two seasons involved an outlier Express triumph and a very dominant win from Vipers.

Also, the pre-season organization and vibes show that the gods of football could yet again smile on Lugogo.

Which other two teams will compete for the title and why?

Dhakaba: Vipers owe it to themselves to be in any title challenge. The investment and expectation of the club is winning every game plus they have the best striker in the league – Yunus Sentamu.

Beyond Vipers, I expect URA to be closer than recent seasons. They have overhauled the squad but may need an extra brain on that bench.

Emanzi: I expect Vipers and URA FC to put up a serious challenge. The Venoms are the defending champions and have proved to be the team with the last kick in the last two seasons.

The weight of defending the league and Cup double might be too much but they have the players needed for the fight. The disappointment of missing out on continental football should turn into hunger for domestic success and that makes Vipers strong contenders.

As for URA, the squad is good enough to mount a challenge. But that has been the case for a while now. This should be the season the Tax Collectors make some noise up the table.

Senono: KCCA

Have a balanced team and with good squad depth but the technical and playing staff have changed significantly. Coach Leo Neiva has already appeared to command more authority than his predecessors.

SC Villa

Serbian Dusan Stojanovic already appears as an upgrade on last season's technical team. They have a more balanced squad despite the departure of their best two players last season in Charles Bbaale and Gift Fred. They lack a prolific marksman.

Mwanguhya: Vipers and SC Villa. I believe Vipers have the players and are stronger than last season, but for uncertainty in management. A stable coach, with full trust of the appointing authority, would make the most of Vipers players. On their part, Villa, who lost Gift Fred and Charles Bbaale but welcomed back Gavin Kizito and Charles Lwanga, will push Vipers and KCCA again, with a stronger Bul prodding right behind.

Ssejjombwe: KCCA and SC Villa will challenge Vipers. Council has made some good signings and their team is balanced while Villa will use last season's misfortune to challenge for the title. With Mandela at the helm of the club, I believe he will use all the resources to try and bring back the club to its glorious days.

Bbosa: KCCA and Villa will again try to push Vipers to the limit. KCCA have addressed most of last season's grey areas, done shrewd player transfer business and have players with the hunger to win trophies. Yet it remains unknown whether new Portuguese coach Sergio Traguil can deliver the trophy within on season of his rebuild.

At Villa, it is the case of reawakening a sleeping giant with a touch of Serbian coach Dusan Stojanovic.

If their forward line can outscore the 27 goals in 28 matches achieved last season, add more consistency in the team performance and replace departed skipper Gift Fred, then they have genuine reasons to believe.

Manyindo: Bul FC and SC Villa maybe

Mwambu: The pressure is on KCCA and Vipers to keep the race active until the end. However, Vipers start is expected to be shaky with several uncertainties in the coaching and playing departments.

Muziransa: Villa because their investment dictates so and it would really be a mockery of the said ambitions of their current leadership if last season’s performance turns out to be a one off.

And, of course, Vipers is the safest bet. Not just because of their squad but I also do not remember a season in the last 10 that they finished outside the top three teams. It does not matter their coaches sit on a ticking time bomb.

Which three teams will be relegated?

Dhakaba: Busoga United, UPDF and Mbarara City

Emanzi: Busoga, Gaddafi, UPDF

Senono: Busoga, UPDF, Gaddafi

Mwanguhya: NEC, Busoga United, UPDF

Ssejjombwe: NEC, Kitara and Mbarara

Bbosa: UPDF, Busoga United and Mbarara City

Manyindo: Tough call. Will be the three most unprepared and disorganised teams

Mwambu: Kitara, UPDF and Mbarara City

Muziransa: UPDF, Busoga United, Gaddafi

What else should we look out for this season?

Dhakaba: How long Vipers can keep their technical team intact? After missing the Caf Champions League group stage for which he was signed, coach Leo Neiva walks with a noose around his neck. Any bad run of form will leave him naked

Emanzi: Expect Brazilian flair at Lugogo.

Senono: The returning Kitara will add buzz to the league with their huge fan-base should early results go their way.

Mwanguhya: I want to see better quality than last season, more goals, more wins. Last season was largely mediocre.

Ssejjombwe: Hopefully, if Nakivubo and Nambole are opened up next year, we shall see some fans getting back to supporting their teams even more. If they are not, then European leagues will still have more viewership and interest from Ugandans

Bbosa: Look out for an improved performance amongst all the teams. Last season the season operated below 48 percent which explained the little attention extended to the final league winners. Night home games for NEC and KCCA at Lugogo plus Vipers at Kitende promise to be fun and strategic for the fans.

Goals are expected to rain this term and the overall top scorer should double last season's 13 strikes that earned Express hitman Allan Kayiwa the golden boot.

Manyindo: NEC and Kitara don't seem like they'll be pushovers