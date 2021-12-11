Spot on Ronaldo fires Man Utd to victory at Norwich

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, eastern England, on December 11, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ronaldo won and converted the second half spot-kick that gave Rangnick a second successive Premier League victory since he replaced the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo extended Ralf Rangnick's unbeaten start as Manchester United interim manager as the Portugal striker's penalty clinched a 1-0 victory at struggling Norwich on Saturday.

