Tottenham Hotspur's Italian head coach Antonio Conte recently gestures as he receives the club's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min and Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura (L). PHOTO/COURTESY 

|

Soccer

Spurs face acid test at Man City as Man Utd brace for Leeds cauldron

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United and Leeds are at the centre of one of the fiercest rivalries in English football.

Tottenham Hotspur face a daunting trip to Manchester City this weekend, desperate to arrest a losing streak that threatens to derail their season as Manchester United brace themselves for a hostile reception at Leeds.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.