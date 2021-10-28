Ssali prepares Ndejje Varsity for return to premier league

By George Katongole More by this Author

It has taken Ndejje University two seasons in the Big League abyss since they were relegated from the top flight in 2019.

In 2020, they missed returning after a decision by the Fufa competitions committee handed UPDF promotion from the Rwenzori Group after the Big League season ended prematurely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet last season, they did not even make the play-offs after a dismal performance exacerbated by the closure of the university that affected squad depth. Once again, the challenge is staring at them when the season kicks off on November 12, 2021.

Sweeping changes on the technical team have entrusted new players to salvage the university’s sporting pedigree. Among them is 25-year-old winger Brian Ssali.

“Our immediate task is to get the team back to the Premier League,” said Ssali, who has played for the side for four seasons.

Although he is highly sought by big sides especially Villa and Police, he has opted to stay at Ndejje for another season despite his contract having ended having graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Education last year.

“Last season, we had a small squad yet I got injured at a crucial time,” added Ssali, who was the club’s joint leading scorer with five goals.

Ssali scored four goals in his first season before he was excluded from the season squad when the team played in the Premier League in 2019. He returned with eight goals in 2020 before scoring five last season when the team did not play with a main striker.

Major additions to the squad will now heighten the competition. Noel Nasasira, whom head coach Raymond Komakech said was returning for a cleansing, will offer support as a target man alongside man to watch James Obedi, Francis Onekalit and Joseph Okello.

“It’s been a crazy, crazy few years at Ndejje. I just want to get better,” he said.

Major step forward

The team unveiled a 25-man squad on Wednesday at the university main campus in Luweero in an effort to make a quick impact this season. Ten of them are new arrivals. Ndejje lost key players such as Steven Akena, George Owiny, Rogers Atube, Richardson Asaba and Bernard Katetemera after the expiry of their contracts.

Asuman Lubowa, the Technical Director said the approach will help them increase competition and drive the performance forward.

“This is a major step forward that will increase options for the coaching staff,” he said.

The new arrivals include the Nyamityobora duo of Fredrick Mayindi Junior Ainamani, Ronald Mutebi from Katwe, and the re-signing of Noel Asasira, who was the Big League MVP in 2018, from Onduparaka.

Others are Joseph Okello (NEC Naguru), Charles Mbaziira (Luzira SS), Ivan Wecce (Uganda Martyrs Rubaga), Apollo Kasana (Kiboga Progressive), Norman Nyamuhaki and Simon Bazibu (Edgars).

Club Chairman, Mr. Paul Mark Kayongo believes their decision to risk with untested players could pay off both this season.

“I want you to have a lot of confidence. At the moment no one knows you, but we are determined to make you shine. Don’t over think about professionals, you can be the professionals of tomorrow,” Kayongo said.

