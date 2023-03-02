Ssebufu focusing on goal hunt as MLS move stalls
What you need to know:
Wakiso Giants and Uganda Cranes lanky forward Frank Ssebufu has left the door open for a future transfer to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the US despite shifting much of his attention to lifting the Purple Sharks up the league table, for now.
After a commendable Chan outing in Algeria in January, Ssebufu looked nailed on to join New York Red Bulls II in the MLS Next Pro League according to its Uganda coach Ibrahim Sekagya but the move has since fallen on ice leaving the lad with only one option - finishing up his contract at Wakiso.
"I'm still focused on getting goals for Wakiso Giants as my bosses work on the move. I will wait to hear from them about the latest development," he told Daily Monitor.
Ssebufu had been scouted for the US lucrative deal alongside teammate Ibrahim Kasule who is also at crossroads after a botched switch to Turkish second tier side Ankara Keçiörengücü barely lasted a month and he returned to Kampala.
"Kasule's departure from the team has affected my form since he is my bosom friend and a teammate that I have played with at Kiboga Young and Buddu (Masaza tournament) before we both joined Wakiso Giants. He knew my weaknesses and strengths on the pitch and fed my forward runs, " revealed Ssebufu, who netted three goals and three assists in the first round.
Goals concern
As John Luyinda aka Ayala's Purple Sharks host Maroons on Friday in Wakiso, the major concern will be on improving the team's scoring realm.
Fifth on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with 26 points from 16 matches, Wakiso has not scored in the last two league games against KCCA (lost 1-0) and Vipers (0-0).
"The coach wants us to get back to winning ways in the second round and has implored the team to use the home advantage to beat our opponents (Maroons).
"Personally, I set a seven-goal season target and I'm now working to improve on my positioning, box awareness, making timely runs, hold-up play and art of scoring. These are attributes that I admired about Senegalese forwards in the Chan tournament," Ssebufu stressed.
Muhammad Ssenfuma's hot and cold Prison Warders lie 10th on the log with 19 points from 16 matches with a nagging tag of 'pitiable travellers'.
At the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru, hosts Busoga United and Brian Ssenyondo's UPDF will be engulfed in a thrilling relegation dogfight as the league enters a crucial bend.
The Soldier Boys are second last with 12 points while Busoga are tied on the same points but a place better on goal difference.
Asaph Mwebaze's Soltilo Bright Stars can climb from eighth to sixth on the table if they make easy work of visiting troubled Blacks Power at Kavumba.