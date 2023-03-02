Ssebufu focusing on goal hunt as MLS move stalls

Wakiso Giants and Uganda Cranes lanky forward Frank Ssebufu has left the door open for a future transfer to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the US despite shifting much of his attention to lifting the Purple Sharks up the league table, for now.



After a commendable Chan outing in Algeria in January, Ssebufu looked nailed on to join New York Red Bulls II in the MLS Next Pro League according to its Uganda coach Ibrahim Sekagya but the move has since fallen on ice leaving the lad with only one option - finishing up his contract at Wakiso.



"I'm still focused on getting goals for Wakiso Giants as my bosses work on the move. I will wait to hear from them about the latest development," he told Daily Monitor.



Ssebufu had been scouted for the US lucrative deal alongside teammate Ibrahim Kasule who is also at crossroads after a botched switch to Turkish second tier side Ankara Keçiörengücü barely lasted a month and he returned to Kampala.



"Kasule's departure from the team has affected my form since he is my bosom friend and a teammate that I have played with at Kiboga Young and Buddu (Masaza tournament) before we both joined Wakiso Giants. He knew my weaknesses and strengths on the pitch and fed my forward runs, " revealed Ssebufu, who netted three goals and three assists in the first round.