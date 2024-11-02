Ssekiboobo, the Mastermind behind Kyaggwe success

During a routine walk in the busy town of Mukono, you can find people casually going about their work. On Sundays, particularly following significant football victories, the town is alive with the rhythmic beats of drums as passionate fans celebrate their team's triumphs.

Nestled behind the Bishop's SS Mukono compound, the Kyaggwe Ssaza football team quietly works tirelessly to bring joy and excitement to the community.

The highly competitive Kyaggwe Ssaza football team is composed of players from Uganda Christian University, local clubs, and talented individuals recruited from various regions.

Greg Julius Kikomeko, the team secretary, recalls the initial challenges of team unity. Some players struggled with attendance, but when they realised that final squad selection was strictly based on merit, their commitment improved.

Historically, Kyaggwe's aspirations have been modest. Kyaggwe, Busujju, Butambala, Buvuma, Kabula and Ssese are until today the only teams yet to play in the final of the Masaza Cup. But this season, Kyaggwe has put to bed any lingering questions that they weren't up for a fight in this season's Airtel-sponsored Masaza Cup title race.

After a strong start followed by a mid-season slump that nearly jeopardised their knockout qualification, Kyaggwe have staged a remarkable turnaround.

Starting their campaign from the Muganzirwazza Group, Kyaggwe qualified as one of the third-best teams into the knockouts. Facing Ssingo, a team that had defeated them twice in the group stages, Kyaggwe managed to overcome the odds to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory.

In the semifinals, Kyaggwe faced Buweekula, another familiar opponent from the group stages. Kyaggwe held onto a slight 2-1 lead in the first leg at home and eventually qualified for the final after a goalless draw in the return leg.

This marked Kyaggwe's best performance in the championship to date since 2004, which coincides with the appointment of the new cultural leader, who made radical changes to the team management.

At its core is Vincent Matovu Bintubizibu, the director of Our Lady of Africa Schools with campuses in Namiryango and Mukono.

A highly-respectable gentleman, Matovu started by moving pieces on the chessboard to plot how to take Kyaggwe to the top.

Focus on transparency

In April this year, the Kabaka made a reshuffle among his county chiefs and Matovu was among the new nine faces in a major reshuffle replacing Elijah Bogere Lubanga Mulembya as the new Ssekiboobo.

Rising from the role of a financier, Matovu wasn’t so keen on the County football team until he was appointed the Ssekiboobo, a title for the cultural leader of Kyaggwe.

“Serving the kingdom is voluntary but you have to be determined to make sacrifices," he said.

As an educator, Matovu approached his new role with a strong emphasis on transparency. He strengthened the team management committee by adding Aisha Naluzze and Robert Namugera to the existing team, while ensuring close connections to the players and technical team.

“Drawing from my experience in education, I prioritise functional systems within organisations. I implemented a system that promotes transparency and accountability,” he said.

Player welfare and sound financial management were key areas of focus for Matovu. He consistently engaged with the players and technical team to discuss expectations before each game.

“It's crucial to maintain the players' mental focus before every match. This has been instrumental in our team's success,' he said.

Proper recruitment

Kyaggwe's recruitment strategy in the past has been shockingly poor, leading to the disappointment of former Nakifuma County MP candidate Sulaiman Kiwanuka, Rays of Grace director Robert Kiwanuka, Gaddafi president Edrine Ochieng, and businessman Hodge Nsubuga of Agape SS, among others.

Matovu sought the expertise of 'Mr Fix' David Katono Mutono as head coach. A seasoned coach with experience leading Buganda Province in the Fufa Drum competition, Premier League sides Gaddafi and Kyetume, and local teams Misindye, Soana (formerly Tooro United), and Seeta United, Mutono set the ambitious goal of winning the Masaza Cup title.

Kyaggwe re-signed Yusuf Mukwana, their previous season's top scorer, for Shs10m. They added Ivan Kalyowa Bravo, the leading scorer with four goals, from Bulemeezi for Shs5m. To bolster their attacking options further, Steven Nyalimo, who has scored three goals since joining from Kumi University at the quarterfinal stage, was added to the squad.

The team's defensive solidity has been anchored by goalkeeper Peter Katongole Dhaira, who joined from Kisoga United, and centre back Julius Kato Kalule, a promising player with potential for Premier League success. Kalule, who is also capable of playing in midfield, has been ably supported by right back Godfrey Arijole and left back Arafat Mawanda, who has contributed four assists this season.

Handsome bonuses

Kyaggwe's success has brought a surge of excitement to the passionate fans. The team's popularity has led to increased gate receipts, averaging Shs20m per match, with the semifinal clash against Buweekula generating Shs23m. While this amount is slightly lower than last year's Shs25m collected in the game against Buddu, it still represents a significant contribution from the fans.

The players have been motivated by a generous bonus system, receiving an average of Shs200,000 on non-match days and an additional Shs150,000 winning bonus.

Beyond the team's official sponsors, the Ssekiboobo’s deputy Fred Katende, team chairman Stephen Sserubula, businessmen Mark Kabunga and Simon Ssekankya, the Kawunyemu Rally Team, and MP Betty Nambooze have provided additional financial support.

During the group stages, each goal scored was rewarded with Shs800,000, which was later increased to Shs1m. In the semifinals, the value of a goal rose to Shs1.7m, but the return leg against Buweekula saw the goal bonus boosted to Shs3.2m. Unfortunately, the match ended in a goalless draw.

Upbeat Kyaggwe meets Buddu

Competing in their inaugural final since the tournament's revival in 2004, Matovu exudes confidence in his team's ability to clinch the title. Despite conceding eight goals in ten matches, Kyaggwe has managed to score 10 goals, demonstrating their resilience.

Facing a formidable opponent in Buddu, who have appeared in six finals and won twice, Matovu remains optimistic about their chances.

“This feels like destiny for us after such a successful season. We must repay our fans for their unwavering support. I expect probably the toughest encounter of the tournament, but our players have to be ready for it,” Matovu said.

Matovu expressed his pride in leading Kyaggwe to the final, recognising the significance of this achievement as a stepping stone for future success.

Paying tribute

Kyaggwe have played this season in memory of two fans; Swaibu Ssemakula and Richard Luboyera, who tragically died in a road accident while returning from their first match against Gomba. Kyaggwe won the game 2-0 in Kabulassoke.

Matovu said: "This news hit everyone at the team extremely hard. Nobody should ever go to a football match and not return home."

While there are currently no specific plans to honour the fans at the final, their death serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of fan behaviour.

"This incident is a valuable lesson for us regarding managing fan discipline during away games," Matovu emphasised.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Final: November 2, 2024

Kyaggwe vs Buddu, 3pm

Namboole Stadium

Kyaggwe Ssaza Mgt team

Patron: Rtn Vincent Matovu

Ambassador: Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa

Chairman: Stephen Sserubula Kinaalwa

Vice chairman: Jonathan Ntulume Kwagalakwe

Vice chairman - technical: Shaddrach Nsobya

Secretary: Julius Greg Kikomeko

Manager: Micidad Mulimira

Treasurer: Godfrey Mulindwa

Media Manager: Isaac Mukasa

Security officer: Gerald Ssegirinya

Physio: Edith Norah Nansasi

Technical team

Head coach: David Mutono

Asst: Jimmy Kintu

Coach: William Kyeswa

Goalkeeping: John Billy Lukoda

Trainer: Dan Birikwalira

TD: Alex Isabirye Musongola

Kyaggwe: road to final

Gomba 0-2 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe 2-1 Mawogola

Kyaggwe 1-1 Buweekula

Ssingo 2-0 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe 1-0 Kooki

Kooki 1-0 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe 0-1 Ssingo

Buweekula 0-0 Kyaggwe

Quarter: Mawogola 1-3 Kyaggwe