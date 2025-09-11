Ssemakula becomes jack of all trades

Uganda Cranes midfielder Kenneth Ssemakula has quietly but confidently come of age. From the dusty school pitches of Copa Coca-Cola glory with Jinja SS in 2017 to orchestrating Uganda’s World Cup qualification push from the engine room, he has matured into a dependable force — and now, a must-have jewel in Paul Put’s evolving Cranes setup.

Ssemakula’s journey has been one of patience, versatility, and resilience. After rising to prominence at Busoga United, his big break came with a move to SC Villa in 2021, where he instantly became a cornerstone of the rebuilding Jogoo side.

Over three seasons, he not only grew in stature but also leadership, eventually captaining Villa to their record-extending 17th Uganda Premier League title, ending a two-decade wait for silverware.

That triumphant farewell set the stage for a move abroad — first to Tunisia’s Club Africain in July 2024, where he signed a two-year deal and clocked 20 matches across all competitions.

But his growth curve didn’t stop there. Just a year into his North African adventure, Kuwaiti giants Al Arabi SC, 17-time league champions and AFC Challenge League contenders, came knocking.

They secured his signature in July 2025, highlighting the growing demand for his calm presence, tactical intelligence, and positional discipline.

Redefined role

But while club moves have marked milestones in his career, it’s his role with the Uganda Cranes that now defines Ssemakula's maturity.

Once considered a right-back prospect, he has redefined himself as a central midfielder, anchoring Uganda’s double pivot alongside skipper Khalid Aucho.

That shift has seen him leave the right-back battles to Gavin Kizito, Elvis Bwomono, and the England-based Toby Sibbick, focusing instead on perfecting his midfield craft.

In the recent 4-0 thrashing of Mozambique at Namboole, Ssemakula was immense — providing defensive cover, dictating tempo, and showing poise beyond his years.

Against Somalia, he wasn’t as dominant, but his intelligent positioning and space coverage were vital as Uganda secured a 2-0 win, keeping their 2026 World Cup qualification dreams alive.

So far, he has played every minute of Uganda’s eight qualifiers, underscoring just how indispensable he has become to Put’s system. He has become the calm head in the middle of the park. Winning teams need that balance.

Algerian disaster

Yet, it hasn’t been a spotless ride. In the 2-1 loss to Algeria at Namboole earlier in the campaign, it was Ssemakula’s misjudged ball control that handed the visitors a goal.

Uganda had taken a deserved lead, and the error proved costly. But credit to the young man — he didn't crumble. He returned stronger, more composed, and more mature. That resilience, more than talent, is what defines stars.

His rise also coincides with growing competition for midfield spots. Chan heroes Enoch Ssebagala and Joel Sserunjogi are pushing hard, and Put has promised to naturalize foreign-based players to raise the bar.

But rather than shy away, Ssemakula has engaged a higher gear, turning pressure into performance.

With Botswana (October 9) and Algeria (October 13) on the horizon, and the Afcon finals in Morocco this December, the stage is set for Ssemakula to etch his name into Ugandan football folklore.

From Jinja to Kuwait, via Villa Park and Tunis, Ssemakula's journey has been nothing short of remarkable — and Uganda now stands to benefit from a player who has not just found his position, but found himself.

Kenneth Ssemakula at a glance