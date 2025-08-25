Ssemakula candle burns out after years of struggle

Over the past decade, or even beyond, the story of the struggles of former Uganda Cranes winger Obadiah Ssemakula has played out in the public domain.

It has been a tale of begging, pain and despair that has been covered widely by the media that ended with his passing on Sunday aged 64.

He lived in Nabisalu Zone, Makindye Division, a place that can be described as a slum.

A consummate storyteller, Ssemakula was loved at then Bugolobi-based Coffee FC. The talkative right winger caused all sorts of problems for his markers, where he emerged as chief assist creator.

He was adored by fans, who declared him ‘Musanvu W’eggwanga,’ a tag he called himself wherever he got the opportunity to introduce himself. His career lasted from 1978 to 1998.

Arguably regarded as the best crosser of the ball, Ssemakula won the Uganda Cup with Coffee Sports Club in 1970 and 1981.

That nickname implied that “Ssemakula was forever Uganda’s right-sided winger”. In interviews was never shy to say his position was guaranteed and never subject to debate.

From 1998 till his death, Ssemakula has survived on goodwill to again shed a light on the plight of ex-players whose time in the game never brought tangible financial returns like today.

Every now and then fans from yesteryears, fellow footballers led by former Express defender and coach Godfrey Nyola, and administrators lent a hand.

For a man who left boxing for football in his teenage years, all this was peanuts as illness took its toll on him.

Earlier this year, Ssemakula was admitted at Butabika Hospital, a health facility for the mentally ill persons.

A few years ago, Ssemakula was bed-ridden with Kidney complications before he was treated at Naguru hospital but he since remained weak and in a dire state.